A recent speaker from the Sheriff’s department shared disturbing information with chamber members about the impact of Baker Act transports on deputies and on the county as a whole.
Sgt. Rachael Montgomery, the behavioral health officer in the Sheriff’s department, said that every day, five to seven county residents are driven to a Baker Act facility in Leesburg. Each trip is about a 100 mile round trip and takes hours of the deputy’s time.
Aside from the cost of these trips and the paperwork involved, each one takes a deputy away for several hours from either patrolling county roads or working on preventing or solving a crime.
Montgomery also told chamber members that in addition to having to travel so far for evaluation, in many cases people who are taken to the Baker Act facility are unable to travel to see one of the facility’s psychiatrists for follow-up care and continued medication.
In addition to the direct costs of taking people to a facility for evaluation, with a lack of mental care professional care, local residents with mental health issues repeatedly get themselves in trouble with the law.
She said about one in eight emergency room visits involves a mental health or drug problem, and that nationally more than a third of jail inmates have mental health problems.
Montgomery also said the county spent about $3.8 million last year on issues related to mental illness, such as transporting patients to a Baker Act facility, arrests, and homelessness problems.
Citrus County does not have a Baker Act facility, so deputies transport residents to Leesburg, where there is a LifeStream facility.
The county has been working with LifeStream to raise enough money to build a Baker Act facility in Citrus County, and Hernando County has offered to share the cost, but progress has been delayed by debate from the County Commission about financial information from Lifestream and reluctance from the Hospital Board about who would own the facility.
Under the most recent proposal, money would come from a variety of sources, including LifeStream, the county and the Citrus County Hospital Board but Lifestream would own the building when it is completed.
The question that has been raised is that if at some point LifeStream loses the county contract and no longer provides mental health services there would be a building partly built from Hospital Board and county sources but over which they no longer exercise control.
We are not experts in structuring financial arrangements, but we are confident a competent real estate attorney could construct such an arrangement that protects the interests of all of the parties involved. We also urge our County Commission to get the information they want and then move on.
A mental health facility in the county is too important for involved parties to get lost in the weeds and forget the big picture. We have waited long enough for a much-needed facility. It is time to stop talking and start acting.