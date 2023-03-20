A recent speaker from the Sheriff’s department shared disturbing information with chamber members about the impact of Baker Act transports on deputies and on the county as a whole.

Sgt. Rachael Montgomery, the behavioral health officer in the Sheriff’s department, said that every day, five to seven county residents are driven to a Baker Act facility in Leesburg. Each trip is about a 100 mile round trip and takes hours of the deputy’s time.

