Hospital Corporation of America leased HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (formerly known as Citrus Memorial Hospital) in 2014, and has made significant investments in the intervening nine years. Strategically, one of the smartest moves it made was initiating a Graduate Medical Education (GME) program four years ago. Retaining those graduating physicians in Citrus County is of primary importance to both the hospital and the community.

Citrus Hospital’s GME is ambitious. Part of the greater HCA network of accredited GME programs, the Citrus program began by focusing on Internal Medicine residencies. In 2022 it added fellowships in Cardiology, Pulmonology and Intensive Care. In 2023 additions include Gastroenterology and a transitional year going from general medicine to a specialty.

