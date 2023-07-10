Hospital Corporation of America leased HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (formerly known as Citrus Memorial Hospital) in 2014, and has made significant investments in the intervening nine years. Strategically, one of the smartest moves it made was initiating a Graduate Medical Education (GME) program four years ago. Retaining those graduating physicians in Citrus County is of primary importance to both the hospital and the community.
Citrus Hospital’s GME is ambitious. Part of the greater HCA network of accredited GME programs, the Citrus program began by focusing on Internal Medicine residencies. In 2022 it added fellowships in Cardiology, Pulmonology and Intensive Care. In 2023 additions include Gastroenterology and a transitional year going from general medicine to a specialty.
The federal public health service designates Citrus County as a Health Professional Shortage Area. That designation documents a shortage of healthcare providers as well as the existence of barriers to accessing care. And access to care has been identified repeatedly as an issue on Community Health Needs Assessments. It’s clear that keeping those new doctors here must be among the highest priorities.
Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi said a major effort this year and in the future is retention – keeping these physicians in Citrus County. She said her goal for the hospital is to grow as the county grows and provide the healthcare services it needs.
What keeps new doctors here? The hope is that during residency and fellowship years, physicians will learn about and enjoy the many things Citrus County has to offer, will make friends, and will want to begin their practices right where they are. Nummi said that established Citrus County physicians, who are mentoring these residents and fellows, have been helpful and very welcoming.
The challenges include lack of housing options as well as opportunities for the significant others of program participants. While lack of local shopping choices may have been a previous objection, the spate of recent development plans could blunt that. Plus, the idea of living in a calming, nature-loving area with excellent schools and family activities, while still being able to access big-city attractions inside 60 or 90 minutes, can be very attractive.
It’s in the hospital’s best interest to retain these new physicians, and we trust that HCA Florida Citrus will do all it can. The county has a part to play, as well: look for and adapt best practices from other locations with high GME retention rates; sell the county’s “nature coast” identity properly; and welcome these professionals, making sure they understand how important they are to the future of Citrus County residents.