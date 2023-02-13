Last year’s success of the newly minted Citrus High School Construction Academy (CHSCA) laid the foundation for renewing the program for a second year. About 150 freshmen enrolled in the program and the county school board recently praised the hard work and the results.
So, they’ve given approval to move forward into a second year. Additionally, a grants application has been submitted for about $308,000 to cover operating costs.
State Representative Ralph Massullo (R-District 23) – who has been a strong advocate for workforce enhancements – said, “The Construction Academy in Citrus County would complement those efforts and help provide our residents with quality jobs as our area grows. I am strongly supportive of those efforts and will advocate for those grants.”
School board member Thomas Kennedy has been an active participant in the CHSCA. He told the editorial board that the instructor in the program is a perfect fit, having come from a 20-year career in the U.S. Army’s construction industry and brings a college education with him. Kennedy said that this multi-discipline provides the foundation for students to select a workforce pathway as well as a college tract, perhaps into engineering and the like.
The academy is helping to overcome the challenge of local builders using day laborers instead of permanent work crews. This day labor force has been a traditional method and a difficult one to overcome. Larger municipal areas like Tampa, Orlando and even Ocala have construction companies with numerous teams of workers who have certifications as well as job-specific programs they follow. This type of workforce is better suited for the technology that is being developed today, Kennedy said, pointing out that today there is construction equipment like saws which are computerized to calculate the amount of board feet and cuts needed for a project which decreases the time involved in completing a job as well as the overall cost. For those of us old enough to remember, we can appreciate this example. Long gone are the days that shade tree mechanics worked on vehicles. You need electronic equipment and computers to be successful in today’s automotive environment.
This leads Kennedy and others to one of the things that keeps him awake at night. Statistics shows that 65 percent of children entering grade school today will work in jobs that don’t even exist yet. For example, 15 years ago and longer, a tape measure, pencil and paper would be used to measure a room for painting or laying carpet or tile. Today, you take out your phone and use an app that calculates what is needed and is more exact than a tape measure.
With all of this in mind, the CHS Construction Academy has a team to assist it’s growth and to project into the future. The Academy Advisory Council is made up of numerous groups and individuals. Members include area contractors, a representative from Lowe’s, the Citrus Construction Academy (CCA), a not-for-profit organization that is affiliated with the Citrus County Building Alliance (CCBA), as well as parents and school administrators.
The CHSCA has started hands-on community construction opportunities and more will be established in the future. George Rusaw, president of Habitat for Humanity, said that his organization hasn’t used CHSCA yet for its dozens of homes that are being built, primarily because of insurance issues. But he said he welcomes the chance to find workarounds. Kennedy said that he and other school board members are aware of this issue. Therefore, insurance and other logistics issues are being addressed.
We applaud the efforts of the CHSCA as well as government, local and state agencies, and private industry to identify ways to provide career opportunities to high school students.