Last year’s success of the newly minted Citrus High School Construction Academy (CHSCA) laid the foundation for renewing the program for a second year. About 150 freshmen enrolled in the program and the county school board recently praised the hard work and the results.

So, they’ve given approval to move forward into a second year. Additionally, a grants application has been submitted for about $308,000 to cover operating costs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle