Historically, librarians have selected books to include in the library, and school districts have had selection committees of educators to select instructional materials to be used in the school system.
This process seems to have worked fine, but in the past few years state government has taken a micromanaging approach to public education, from expanding vouchers for students to getting involved in who is elected to school boards, what should be taught in classrooms, what books should be in school libraries and what educational materials the school should choose.
In March 2022, the state Legislature passed legislation requiring school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials, including library and reading materials. The bill requires districts convening for the purpose of selecting instructional materials to give notice of the meetings and have them open to the public.
Although the Citrus County School Board has long had a policy for selection of materials that allowed for parental input into the selection process, in response to this legislation, the School Board revised and rewrote its policy to make it consistent with the newly passed state law.
One key difference in the new policy and the historical policy is that the new policy allows not only parents and others with a direct interest in the school system to raise objections to specific materials, but it also allows community members to raise objections to materials being considered.
Whether this change will be an issue is yet to be determined, but according to school officials there has historically been little objection to specific materials.
One provision of the new school district policy is that while it has adequate opportunity for public notice and opportunities for input, it also sets the decision of the School Board as final after hearings are concluded.
Given recent experiences with objections to school materials across the country, including objections to library materials here in Citrus County, this seems like a prudent provision. After all, when everyone has had the opportunity for input, there needs to be finality to the process.