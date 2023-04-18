Historically, librarians have selected books to include in the library, and school districts have had selection committees of educators to select instructional materials to be used in the school system.

This process seems to have worked fine, but in the past few years state government has taken a micromanaging approach to public education, from expanding vouchers for students to getting involved in who is elected to school boards, what should be taught in classrooms, what books should be in school libraries and what educational materials the school should choose.

