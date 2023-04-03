The Florida legislature meets in Tallahassee each year for a 60-day session, though there are county delegation meetings and various committee actions beforehand. Each year, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce arranges a visit for county leaders with key lawmakers and agency heads in Tallahassee.

Citrus County’s Legislative Days trip requires a lot of effort, planning and logistics coordination. This year, as always, it was worth the effort.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle