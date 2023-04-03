The Florida legislature meets in Tallahassee each year for a 60-day session, though there are county delegation meetings and various committee actions beforehand. Each year, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce arranges a visit for county leaders with key lawmakers and agency heads in Tallahassee.
Citrus County’s Legislative Days trip requires a lot of effort, planning and logistics coordination. This year, as always, it was worth the effort.
Leaders from business, government, nonprofit and community made the trip. They attended small-group meetings, just 30 to 45 minutes, that were goal-oriented and focused specifically on the needs of Citrus County. In addition to meetings with our state representative Ralph Massullo and state senator Blaise Ingoglia, the group heard from our former senator, Wilton Simpson, now Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, as well as folks from Florida’s departments of transportation (FDOT), environmental protection (DEP), and economic opportunity (DEO), among others. They also heard from the state Chamber of Commerce and were able to watch lawmakers working in session.
There are benefits on every side of this trip. The state leaders were able to hear Citrus County speak with a unified voice and saw that all parts of our community were on board. Attendees developed contacts with state-level folks and took away a deeper understanding of how things work. And locals who otherwise wouldn’t be in small-group discussions with each other found themselves focusing together on shared interests. Win-win-win.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it best: “The 2023 Legislative Days were once again masterfully orchestrated by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. However, it would have been all for naught if there were not tremendous participation by Citrus County leaders, small business owners, and community advocates. … The sheer number and tenacity of individuals showing up in our state’s capitol is impressive and effective in promoting our local initiatives, not only to our legislative delegation, but other representatives, senators, and state agency directors.”