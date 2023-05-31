Archie Dabney Jr., affectionately and respectfully known as “Coach,” was a man larger than life to those who knew him. After a long and distinguished life and career, Coach passed away on May 21 at the age of 95.
When our community heard of his passing, the outpouring of love and special memories from so many community members was overwhelming. To many who knew him, he was a trusted mentor, guide, and beloved friend who cared deeply about them. Students who knew him as a teacher or coach speak of the love that he had for each and every person. He showed his deep care and concern for all he encountered, making each person feel that they were someone special. And to him, they were special – each and every one of them.
Dabney worked in the Citrus County School District for more than 40 years, as a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal, and the principal of two Citrus schools. He came into contact with a lot of people during that time. Along the way, he offered his love by caring for each person and giving of his time to help make them better students, athletes, and ultimately better members of society. Through the years, Coach showed up at countless ball games, school functions and family events to celebrate his students and friends. He truly made a difference in so many lives.
Although he retired from the school system in 1995, he did not retire from the life of this community. He stayed in communication with his students and others throughout the years, not forgetting a face or a name. His love served as inspiration to the generations of people who knew and respected him.
He made an indelible impression on all who knew him. After Coach’s death, the Chronicle’s articles, columns, and letters to the editor revealed so many beautiful memories from people he touched through the years. Some memories are decades old and still shine as brightly as when they were first made.
On May 30, more than 300 people attended Coach’s Celebration of Life to bear witness to the man that he was. They came from near and far – people who had been impacted by his caring about them. They remembered him for his kind and gentle spirit. Each person knew that he was their best friend.
It has been said that the measure of a man is in the lives he has touched. Based on the statements from the many individuals who were touched by Coach, Archie Dabney Jr. stands as a giant of a man. He is a legend who will live forever in the hearts of those who were privileged to know him.