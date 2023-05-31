Archie Dabney Jr., affectionately and respectfully known as “Coach,” was a man larger than life to those who knew him. After a long and distinguished life and career, Coach passed away on May 21 at the age of 95.

When our community heard of his passing, the outpouring of love and special memories from so many community members was overwhelming. To many who knew him, he was a trusted mentor, guide, and beloved friend who cared deeply about them. Students who knew him as a teacher or coach speak of the love that he had for each and every person. He showed his deep care and concern for all he encountered, making each person feel that they were someone special. And to him, they were special – each and every one of them.

