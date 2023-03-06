It has been about a year since the Suncoast Parkway opened in Citrus County and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) began the Cardinal Street Interchange Management Area (IMA) planning project. The BOCC established a Cardinal Mixed Use future land use category, which includes residential and non-residential as well as economic development opportunities within the IMA. The Cardinal Street IMA’s 18-month planning process is scheduled to be completed this May.

No one was naïve enough to assume that extension of the Suncoast into the county would not affect the area. The question was, what would it be? The first serious proposal has come to the BOCC: Cardinal Farms Group LLC says it intends to develop a 147-acre site by the Cardinal Street interchange that would encompass single-family homes, villas/townhomes, apartments and a mix of commercial including a 150-room hotel and mixed retail and neighborhood retail. This is essentially the same proposal made last year, but pulled when a major partner backed out. A new management group has resubmitted it.

