It has been about a year since the Suncoast Parkway opened in Citrus County and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) began the Cardinal Street Interchange Management Area (IMA) planning project. The BOCC established a Cardinal Mixed Use future land use category, which includes residential and non-residential as well as economic development opportunities within the IMA. The Cardinal Street IMA’s 18-month planning process is scheduled to be completed this May.
No one was naïve enough to assume that extension of the Suncoast into the county would not affect the area. The question was, what would it be? The first serious proposal has come to the BOCC: Cardinal Farms Group LLC says it intends to develop a 147-acre site by the Cardinal Street interchange that would encompass single-family homes, villas/townhomes, apartments and a mix of commercial including a 150-room hotel and mixed retail and neighborhood retail. This is essentially the same proposal made last year, but pulled when a major partner backed out. A new management group has resubmitted it.
Details are lacking at this point, but it seems generally to fit within the Cardinal Mixed Use future land use category. There are many steps ahead, including reviews and hearings, but submittal of this development agreement is a first step.
The proposal raises a number of questions that need answers and action. First, much of the opposition to development around the Suncoast Parkway’s Cardinal Street interchange regards infrastructure. Make that Infrastructure, with a capital “I” – roadways, water, sewer, storm water management, phone, internet – everything. Infrastructure must precede development, but as the county’s strategic plan sets out, the overriding consideration must be creating a place where nature and community thrive.
Who will pay for all of that? The Cardinal Farms proposal alludes to the host of issues involved, but does not include a developer offer to pay for everything. And, as one BOCC member has said, infrastructure will never be less expensive than it is today. The cost will only rise.
A further complication the BOCC must consider is that one of the managers of the Cardinal Farms LLC is Hamid Ashtari. He is the developer who offered the county $6.6 million for the Betz Farm property in Crystal River. That deal is not done yet, and there has been heated BOCC discussion over his request for time extension on contract performance. Having the same person at the helm for both projects may be problematic.
We may sound like the proverbial broken record with this, but solid and thoughtful planning, followed by smart implementation, is what’s needed here.