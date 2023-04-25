Our county certainly has much to be proud of in the accomplishments of the teachers, staff and administrators of our Citrus County School System. The current beacon of educational excellence is Citrus High School’s teacher Jerome Swiatek. Earlier this month, he was chosen over 2,800 teachers nationwide to be recognized as the Project Lead the Way 2022-23 National Computer Science Teacher of the Year.

Project Lead the Way (PLTW) is a national nonprofit organization that works with US students at all grade levels in the areas of science, engineering and biomedical science. Each year PLTW recognizes teachers who inspire, engage and empower their students.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle