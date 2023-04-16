The House approved HB 733 that would require all school districts in the state to set later start times by July 1, 2026. If passed by the Senate and enacted, it would mandate districts set start times for middle school classes at no earlier than 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
There are many pros to moving the start time for middle and high school age. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended school start time adjustments since 2014. Studies have shown adolescents and teens need between eight and 10 hours of sleep nightly; however, many have difficulty falling asleep before 11 p.m. Despite that, 48 percent of public high schools and 26 percent of charter schools in Florida begin instruction before 7:30 a.m.
If school was pushed back to 8:30 a.m., there would be many issues to consider. For one, employed parents may have difficulties making adjustments to their schedules to allow for getting kids on the bus or dropped off to school daily all while getting to work on time. Employers may also have to adjust business hours to accommodate these employers. School District staff reports they foresee this causing staffing issues as well. Transportation is expected to see the greatest impact. Not only will the demand for drivers increase, this could potentially put elementary school students at the bus stop before day break while it is dark outside. Athletics, clubs, and other afterschool activities would also be impacted. Sporting events would have to start later and transportation to and from away games could also bring students back much later in the night.
Although there is a case to be made with the logic of the science and medical studies, there are unintended consequences that need to be well thought through and figured out before this is implemented.