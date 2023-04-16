The House approved HB 733 that would require all school districts in the state to set later start times by July 1, 2026. If passed by the Senate and enacted, it would mandate districts set start times for middle school classes at no earlier than 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for high schools.

There are many pros to moving the start time for middle and high school age. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended school start time adjustments since 2014. Studies have shown adolescents and teens need between eight and 10 hours of sleep nightly; however, many have difficulty falling asleep before 11 p.m. Despite that, 48 percent of public high schools and 26 percent of charter schools in Florida begin instruction before 7:30 a.m.

