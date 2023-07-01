In a recent temperature check conducted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the concerns of its members came to light, along with their evaluations of elected officials. The survey highlighted key issues important to business owners, paving the way for the chamber’s legislative agenda and advocacy efforts.

At the forefront of the members’ concerns were economic development, roads, and access to a qualified workforce. These vital factors contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of Citrus County. By building up infrastructure and attracting quality growth and jobs, the chamber recognizes the importance of creating an appealing business environment.

