In a recent temperature check conducted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the concerns of its members came to light, along with their evaluations of elected officials. The survey highlighted key issues important to business owners, paving the way for the chamber’s legislative agenda and advocacy efforts.
At the forefront of the members’ concerns were economic development, roads, and access to a qualified workforce. These vital factors contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of Citrus County. By building up infrastructure and attracting quality growth and jobs, the chamber recognizes the importance of creating an appealing business environment.
Road improvements and increased capacity were also identified as pressing matters. Businesses rely heavily on efficient transportation networks, and addressing these issues is crucial for the smooth flow of commerce within the county.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Access to a qualified workforce has been a challenge for businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic. As the economy recovers, finding skilled individuals to meet the demands of various industries remains a priority. The chamber acknowledges this concern and aims to work collaboratively to bridge the gap between employers and potential employees.
The temperature check also shed light on other areas of concern, such as the lack of affordable housing, the property insurance crisis, the environment, mental health, utility infrastructure, crime, and poverty. These issues impact not only the business community but also the overall well-being of the county’s residents. It is essential for elected officials to address these concerns comprehensively.
Among the elected officials evaluated, County Commissioner Rebecca Bays and Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach received the highest favorable ratings at 74 percent and 73 percent, respectively. Commissioners Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard followed closely with favorable rankings of 53 percent and 52 percent. Commissioner Diana Finegan received a lower favorable rating of 29 percent, while 35 percent remained uncertain about her performance.
The survey also assessed the performance of other elected officials. Sheriff Mike Prendergast garnered a 26 percent favorable grade, with 60 percent finding him unfavorable. On the other hand, Tax Collector Janice Warren, Elections Supervisor Mo Baird, Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton, School Board Superintendent Sam Himmel, and Clerk of the Court Angela Vick received high favorable grades.
State Representative Ralph Massullo received a 57 percent favorable ranking, while only 28 percent found Senator Blaise Ingoglia’s performance favorable to date.
The temperature check also revealed satisfaction with the management of Crystal River and Inverness, with favorable rankings of 68 percent and 67 percent, respectively.
Overall, 62 percent of respondents believed that Citrus County is on the right track, while 9 percent felt it was on the wrong track, and 27 percent remained uncertain. Similarly, 56 percent of respondents believed that Florida is on the right track, while 29 percent held a different opinion.
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce itself received a high 84 percent right-track ranking, demonstrating the confidence of its members in the organization’s approach to advocacy and goal-setting.
With approximately 15 percent of the chamber’s membership participating in the survey, or 150 people, the feedback represents a significant portion of the business community.
Although chamber membership is not representative of the entire Citrus County population, it is a fair guess that its membership shares many of the same opinions and values of the general population.
Elected officials who didn’t fare so well in this survey would do well to reflect on why the chamber members gave them low marks.
The Citrus County Chamber provides a valuable public service by conducting its annual temperature check.