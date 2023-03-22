There is a well-kept secret up in Hernando. It is the free medical clinic at Connections on Parsons Point Road. Connections is the Family Resource Center’s outreach center where people can use computers to apply for food stamps, do job searches or apply to get an ID. Lunch is served six days a week for the folks who are there. Homeless individuals have the ability to take a shower and do their laundry. They can also get medical attention there as well.
The Connections Medical Clinic has been in operation for more than 13 years, and yet many people have no idea that it exists. The purpose of the clinic is to provide medical treatment for county residents who do not have insurance or may be homeless. It operates under the auspices of the Florida Health Department’s Office of Rural Health.
The clinic is open each Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. People can come in on that morning, sign in with the front desk and be seen by the medical team. The medical team consists of volunteer doctors and nurses. Dr. Bradley Ruben, who is the medical director of the program, and Dr. Virginia Madla are the physicians who work with the patients each week. The nurses work up each person’s file before they are seen by the doctor. All of the team members are certified by the Office of Rural Health.
Clearly there is a need for medical services for people who have no insurance. Connections recognizes this and is attempting to get the word out to the uninsured who have medical needs and to the local social services providers that work with them.
The clinic depends on donations to cover the cost of medicines, supplies and equipment. Dr. Ruben states that the clinic does the best it can, but would benefit greatly by having an EKG machine, defibrillator and other items. And of course, the biggest need is for monetary donations to provide for the needed items.
As can be imagined, additional volunteer doctors and nurses are greatly needed to provide medical attention and expand the program.
The doctors, nurses and staff are to be applauded for assisting those who need their help. Kudos to the groups and individuals that have contributed to the work of the clinic as well.
The Connections Medical Clinic is a secret that must be revealed to the people who qualify for the medical treatment. It is a secret that needs to be known by our community and financially underwritten by our community. The need is great.
Connections is located at 3848 E. Parsons Point Road, Hernando, Florida 34442.
Donations for the medical clinic can be sent to the Family Resource Center, 3660 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando, Florida 34442.
Make note that the donation is for the Medical Clinic.
The phone number is (352) 344-1001.