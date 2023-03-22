There is a well-kept secret up in Hernando. It is the free medical clinic at Connections on Parsons Point Road. Connections is the Family Resource Center’s outreach center where people can use computers to apply for food stamps, do job searches or apply to get an ID. Lunch is served six days a week for the folks who are there. Homeless individuals have the ability to take a shower and do their laundry. They can also get medical attention there as well.

The Connections Medical Clinic has been in operation for more than 13 years, and yet many people have no idea that it exists. The purpose of the clinic is to provide medical treatment for county residents who do not have insurance or may be homeless. It operates under the auspices of the Florida Health Department’s Office of Rural Health.

