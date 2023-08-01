In the realm of sports, there are certain individuals who transcend the boundaries of their profession and become legends. For the residents of Citrus County, one such figure stands tall – Larry Bishop, the coach and athletic director at Citrus High School. Bishop was recently selected to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. This honor recognizes the immeasurable contributions of a man who has dedicated his life to shaping the young athletes of his community.
Larry Bishop’s journey as the head coach of the Hurricane softball program began in 1994. Under his tutelage, the team achieved remarkable milestones, including a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 1997 and a Final Four appearance the following year in Class 4A. His impact on the lives of his players extends far beyond the softball field, instilling values of dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship that will guide them throughout their lives.
Coach Bishop’s humility and gratitude upon receiving this prestigious accolade reflects the true essence of a legendary coach. He expressed that being chosen by his peers for this award was both unexpected and humbling, emphasizing the honor that comes with such recognition. Bishop is well aware of the esteemed company he now joins, alongside other coaching greats from Citrus County, including Earl Bramlett, Ron Allan, and Robert Dupler.
Moreover, Larry Bishop’s induction couldn’t have come at a more fitting time. The Hurricane softball program has seen a resurgence under his guidance, securing three district championships in a row – an impressive feat considering the competitive landscape of Florida high school sports. Beyond softball, Bishop has excelled in coaching various other sports, including football, girls soccer, boys weightlifting, and boys golf, making him a well-rounded and invaluable asset to Citrus High School’s athletic department.
To Coach Bishop, this honor is not an individual achievement but a testament to the collective effort of countless individuals who played a part in his journey. From the athletes he mentored to the fellow coaches he worked with, as well as the supportive administration, he acknowledges that each person contributed to his success. It is this sense of gratitude and appreciation that sets Larry Bishop apart as a remarkable individual both on and off the field.
As we celebrate Larry Bishop’s well-deserved induction into the FACA Hall of Fame, it is essential to recognize the profound impact of coaches like him on the lives of young athletes. Through their guidance, dedication, and mentorship, they shape future leaders and instill the values that form the bedrock of strong communities.
Let us also take this moment to acknowledge the other exceptional individuals joining Larry Bishop in the 2024 FACA Hall of Fame Class – Bill Castle, Jay Getty, Steve Lyons, Yusuf Shakir, Darrell Sutherland, Tim Tharp, and Lisa Zielinski. Each of them has left an indelible mark on their respective sports and has contributed significantly to the development of young talent.
As the ceremony approaches, we invite the entire community to join us in celebrating this occasion. On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Drury Plaza Resort at Disney Springs, we will pay tribute to Larry Bishop and the other inductees for their outstanding contributions to sports and their communities. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts, creating a lasting impact on the fabric of Citrus County.