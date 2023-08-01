In the realm of sports, there are certain individuals who transcend the boundaries of their profession and become legends. For the residents of Citrus County, one such figure stands tall – Larry Bishop, the coach and athletic director at Citrus High School. Bishop was recently selected to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. This honor recognizes the immeasurable contributions of a man who has dedicated his life to shaping the young athletes of his community.

Larry Bishop’s journey as the head coach of the Hurricane softball program began in 1994. Under his tutelage, the team achieved remarkable milestones, including a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 1997 and a Final Four appearance the following year in Class 4A. His impact on the lives of his players extends far beyond the softball field, instilling values of dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship that will guide them throughout their lives.

