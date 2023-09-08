The Art Center of Citrus County celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on the campus of the Art Center at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave
With half of all nonprofits failing within the first few years of existence, the organization has done something right over the last half century to have survived and thrived.
The secret sauce that has allowed the Art Center to thrive, according to those who know it well, is a history of strong dedicated leadership, planning, and a sense of volunteerism that runs throughout the organization.
In the 1960s, a group of artists and art patrons began meeting in various places around the county, and by 1973 they were organized enough to charter the Citrus County Art League as a nonprofit organization. They soon began searching for a location to build a permanent art center to carry out their vision of providing cultural opportunities to the community.
In 1984, after purchasing land at the corner of CR 486 and Annapolis Avenue, they built an Art Center, the first building dedicated to the arts in Citrus County.
With their own building, they began presenting community theater plays as a fundraiser, with the artists using the building during the day and the theater group using it at night.
As the popularity of plays grew, they began plans to build a community theater for presenting live performances.
This theater opened in 2003 and since then it has hosted plays ranging from tense dramas to large-scale musicals, all put on by volunteer local actors, musicians, stage crews, set builders and painters, costumers, sound and lighting technicians and others who managed the front of house and served without compensation.
While the organization has long hosted art shows and provided opportunities for artists to further develop their skills, the Art Center has expanded to include a large camera club, where photographers from beginners through accomplished professional photographers meet to evaluate photographs and learn from each other.
Beginning shortly after the theater opened, a youth program was created where young people from ages 7 to 17 can develop their skills and participate in the experience of producing a theater play.
As the organization has grown, they changed the business name from the Citrus County Art League to the Art Center of Citrus County to better reflect the diversity of the programs available.
Today, the Art Center provides the public with quality live entertainment, the opportunity to see original art and photography, an opportunity for artists and photographers to expand their skills and display their work, and for actors from 7 to 77 to participate in community theater.
As they celebrate their 50th anniversary as a volunteer organization bringing artistic and cultural opportunities, we say congratulations and best wishes for another half-century of providing quality art, photography and theater to Citrus County.