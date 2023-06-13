June 14 is not just any summer day. It is a day of historical significance in the life of our nation that commemorates two important anniversaries – America’s flag and America’s army.
On this day in 1777, the Continental Congress adopted America’s flag with the passing of a resolution which “Resolved that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Ever since that moment 246 years ago, the Stars and Stripes have symbolized our national unity as a people and our nation’s founding ideals proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal with certain unalienable rights such as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
As a symbol of national unity, the Stars and Stripes embody our collective experiences and sacrifices. A people of indomitable spirit, unwavering optimism, and steadfast determination, we remarkably forged a new nation out of the wilderness, created a land of opportunity, became the global defender of freedom, and reached the stars with man’s landing on the moon.
On this day in 1775, the Continental Congress, fully understanding that a strong and capable army was essential to achieving independence and preserving our freedoms, created the United States Army 248 years ago with the formation of 10 companies of expert riflemen.
As our nation’s oldest military institution and senior armed service, America’s army has never failed us since the moment it was the first to fight. Since then, its proud lineage of 190 streamers that denote the military campaigns fought from the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism, give testimony to its unwavering devotion to duty and selfless courage as the defender of our nation.
Although our nation’s journey to realize the ideals proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence has been marked by trials and tribulations that have tested our national unity and commitment, each trial and tribulation has strengthen us as a people and made us more determined to stay the course.
Thus, as political division and civil strife once again test our national unity and our determination to remain true to our nation’s founding ideals, there is no better time than today for celebrating America’s flag and America’s army.
As such, all are encouraged to celebrate this historical day by flying the Stars and Stripes proudly, giving the United States Army a well earned salute, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
For wherever America’s flag flies, its message is clear – We rise and fall together, as one nation and one people.