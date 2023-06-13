June 14 is not just any summer day. It is a day of historical significance in the life of our nation that commemorates two important anniversaries – America’s flag and America’s army.

On this day in 1777, the Continental Congress adopted America’s flag with the passing of a resolution which “Resolved that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle