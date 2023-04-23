Citrus County and the city officials need to work together to develop a countywide transportation management plan. The plan is critical for many of our roads that will be impacted by the completion of the Suncoast Parkway and the rapidly expanding growth in the central ridge area. The state is a major player and their involvement is very necessary, as well
The original Parkway plan had only one exit in Citrus County, but it rapidly expanded to four.
It has always been clear that the Parkway would bring growth to the county, most likely making it a bedroom community to the Tampa area. Additionally, we are experiencing an influx from northern states, especially New York, due to extreme winters and high taxes. Florida has always been a desirable retirement location due to climate and cost of living and recent events such as climate change has accelerated the growth.
Historically, Citrus County and the State of Florida have been slow to recognize our potential. The indicators have been in place. The Parkway and its effect on our county have been common knowledge. Property values around possible exits soared. The development of The Villages in adjacent counties of Marion and Sumter was also another indicator of potential development in Citrus.
Mistakes were made by past county commissions and the State of Florida. We must acknowledge and learn from these shortcomings. As the saying goes, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Past commissions were influenced by agendas of others, short on foresight and in some cases they lacked the expertise to tackle the problem. The state had a responsibility to work with local governments to prepare the area for the impact of the Parkway and, yes, the population increase.
The state government strives to increase the state population, often for political or financial reasons. They employ people to look at trends and determine where growth will most likely occur. It was obvious that the Parkway would spur growth along its way.
The county needs a transportation master plan. The Cardinal Drive area, Pine Ridge and the Beverly Hills communities will feel much of the impact, while the City of Crystal River will also be dealing with major traffic challenges from the County Road 495 exit.
Inverness and Floral City have different traffic problems as traffic increases. The areas on south U.S. 41, State Road 44 and State Road 200 should have been upgraded a long time ago.
Homosassa will most likely see increased traffic and growth due to the Cardinal Drive exit.
Wishing, hoping, and complaining will do little. What will work is a multi-faceted approach to transportation with voters willing to put pressure on elected officials at all levels of government.