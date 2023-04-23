Citrus County and the city officials need to work together to develop a countywide transportation management plan. The plan is critical for many of our roads that will be impacted by the completion of the Suncoast Parkway and the rapidly expanding growth in the central ridge area. The state is a major player and their involvement is very necessary, as well

The original Parkway plan had only one exit in Citrus County, but it rapidly expanded to four.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle