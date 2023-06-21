In a display of unity and forward-thinking, the County Commission achieved what may turn out to be a breakthrough by voting unanimously in favor of moving forward with the long-awaited behavioral health center, or Baker Act facility. This decision marks a pivotal moment in addressing the pressing mental health needs of our community, and it is commendable that our county leaders may have finally broken the deadlock on this critical issue.

By directing staff to draft an agreement with LifeStream, our mental health care provider, the commissioners have taken a decisive step toward bringing the proposed $12 million facility to fruition. The financial commitment of $2 million each from Citrus and Hernando counties, coupled with an additional $2 million from the state, demonstrates a shared responsibility in addressing the mental health crisis that affects countless lives in our region.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle