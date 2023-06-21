In a display of unity and forward-thinking, the County Commission achieved what may turn out to be a breakthrough by voting unanimously in favor of moving forward with the long-awaited behavioral health center, or Baker Act facility. This decision marks a pivotal moment in addressing the pressing mental health needs of our community, and it is commendable that our county leaders may have finally broken the deadlock on this critical issue.
By directing staff to draft an agreement with LifeStream, our mental health care provider, the commissioners have taken a decisive step toward bringing the proposed $12 million facility to fruition. The financial commitment of $2 million each from Citrus and Hernando counties, coupled with an additional $2 million from the state, demonstrates a shared responsibility in addressing the mental health crisis that affects countless lives in our region.
The agreement also places the onus on LifeStream Behavioral Center to secure the remaining $6 million necessary for constructing the facility on its 10-acre property near the College of Central Florida. This equitable distribution of costs ensures that all stakeholders are invested in the success of this project, emphasizing the collaborative spirit needed to tackle complex challenges.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard’s motion, which was unanimously supported, highlights the importance of accountability and a reasonable timeframe for the completion of the facility. By stipulating that the $2 million will be returned to Citrus County if the facility is not built within the agreed-upon time, Kinnard and his fellow commissioners have safeguarded the interests of our community, ensuring that progress is not indefinitely delayed.
The envisioned Baker Act facility and health center promises to be a vital resource for our community, providing a comprehensive range of services that will address various Rick Hankey of Lifestream’s commitment to see this project through to completion is commendable. Hankey’s assurance that LifeStream will come up with the balance of the necessary funds and his intention to present architectural plans and a detailed timeline to his board is also welcome news.
While some commissioners expressed understandable caution due to the prolonged discussions and delays that have characterized this project, it is heartening to see the majority rally behind this opportunity for progress. Commissioner Rebecca Bays aptly described these recent developments as “good first strides,” signaling a renewed sense of optimism and determination to prioritize the mental well-being of our community.
The significance of this breakthrough cannot be overstated. It represents a turning point in our collective efforts to address mental health challenges .
As we move forward, it is crucial that the momentum generated by this decision is sustained. Transparent communication, diligent oversight, and continued collaboration between all stakeholders will be instrumental in ensuring the success of the behavioral health center.
This is a step in the process worth celebrating.