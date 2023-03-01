In sharp contrast to a meritocracy where appointments are based on merit, cronyism is the spoils system practice of partiality in awarding jobs and other advantages to friends and associates, regardless of their credentials and experience.
In this regard, the appointment of Richard Corcoran as the New College of Florida interim president indicates that the spoils system now reigns at the small, liberal arts college of about 700 students.
Under the Florida Constitution, each state university is administered by a board of trustees consisting of 13 members with six citizen members appointed by the governor and five citizen members appointed by the Florida Board of Governors. Additionally, the chair of the faculty and the president of the student body serve on the board.
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis exercised his constitutional authority to appoint six citizen members to a state university board of trustees by unceremoniously replacing the college’s sitting gubernatorial appointees with six hand-picked conservative members. At its very first meeting, the newly constituted board fired New College President Patricia Okke, a career educator, and appointed Corcoran as the college’s interim president.
Corcoran, a former Republican House speaker and staunch DeSantis ally, was previously appointed by Gov. DeSantis as Florida’s Commissioner of Education and to the state university system’s Board of Governors. In 2021, Corcoran unsuccessfully sought the presidency of Florida State University, but was not selected amid criticism that he didn’t have the right experience for the job.
Although Gov. DeSantis acted within his constitutional authority and the new board contends Corcoran has the right experience and political connections to secure necessary funding for the college, the appearance of cronyism is inescapable. Adding to the appearance of cronyism is Corcoran’s compensation that looks like political cronyism on steroids.
Corcoran’s compensation approved by New College trustees provides a base salary of $699,000, an annual housing stipend of $84,000, which is more than double the base salary and housing stipend of his predecessor. Additionally, the trustees awarded Corcoran a $12,000 automobile stipend and an annual retirement supplement of $104,850.
When compared to the base salaries of other state university presidents, Corcoran’s salary reeks with favoritism. The president of the 1,500 student body Florida Polytechnic University has a base salary of $478,000. The University of Central Florida president earns a $600,000 base salary at a school with 68,000 students. The Florida State University president’s salary is $810,000 at a school with 45,493 students. And when comparing the per-pupil cost of Corcoran’s base pay at $1,000 per student with the Florida State University president’s base salary at $24 per student, the compensation disparity is indefensible.
The political cronyism displayed in the appointment of Corcoran as the New College interim president and the brazen compensation favoritism shown by the college’s newly appointed trustees only serve to undermine the public’s trust and confidence in those who govern.