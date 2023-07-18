A family outing on July 6 turned a fun day into a tragedy on the water.
A diver was in the water scalloping in the Crystal River/Homosassa area when a boater apparently failed to see the diver or his diving flag and ran over him. The diver sustained serious injuries including leg and foot wounds. This tragedy could have been compounded because the victim’s girlfriend was also in the water at the time. She had just dived for a scallop when she heard a boat approaching overhead and managed to stay on the bottom until the boat cleared her location. Had she approached the surface she might also have been struck.
Accidents happen but, in this case, according to witness statements, it appears the boat operator failed to follow Florida law. Additionally, it was reported he stopped for a short time and left the scene of the incident. The boat apparently had several other passengers on who most likely witnessed the incident. These people have a moral responsibility to come forward but most likely they will remain silent.
Our waterways are the source of many great recreational activities: fishing, boating, diving, canoeing, kayaking, just to name a few. The waterways can get crowded and awareness of your surroundings is imperative. Unlike highways there are no lanes or traffic control devices. Boat operators do not need a driver’s license or prove they understand the rules and regulations of operating often very high-powered boats. What is expected is that boaters will respect each other, comply with the laws, and ensure the safety of those they share the waterways with. Florida law requires boats within 300 feet of a diver down flag in open water or 100 feet on a river, inlet, or navigation channel to slow to an idle speed. From all indications the boat operator did not adhere to state law when approaching the dive area. If he did stop as reported by the witness, he clearly knew he hit something, yet he accelerated away failing to help or for that matter, remain in the area.
Leaving the scene of a boating accident is much the same as an automobile accident. Penalties are severe, as they should be. In this case the boat operator could face substantial liability issues along with criminal charges. Violators who cause great physical harm to others due to their negligence need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
In many cases where the violator leaves the scene, alcohol or drugs may be involved. Regardless of the reason for not stopping and rendering aid, the gross disregard for a human’s life cannot go unpunished. Had he stayed and assisted, it would have been an accident, but by leaving someone to possibly die, it is reprehensible and a crime. The victim is recovering but had he died from the injuries the boat operator could have been facing a homicide charge.
There is no excuse for this type of gross negligence and disregard for human life. Hopefully the boat operator or at least one of his passengers will have the decency to come forward.