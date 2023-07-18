A family outing on July 6 turned a fun day into a tragedy on the water.

A diver was in the water scalloping in the Crystal River/Homosassa area when a boater apparently failed to see the diver or his diving flag and ran over him. The diver sustained serious injuries including leg and foot wounds. This tragedy could have been compounded because the victim’s girlfriend was also in the water at the time. She had just dived for a scallop when she heard a boat approaching overhead and managed to stay on the bottom until the boat cleared her location. Had she approached the surface she might also have been struck.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle