The Florida Legislature seems to be on a roll this year with its series of ridiculous and unnecessary bills.
The latest example is Senate Bill 1316, which requires bloggers to register with state offices if they write about government officials or face fines. The proposal is not only absurd but also violates the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Sen. Jason Brodeur, the bill’s sponsor, argues that the registration is necessary to prevent fake news and promote transparency. However, it is hard to believe that registering bloggers would achieve that goal. On the contrary, it would stifle free speech and discourage independent journalism. Bloggers who fear fines or legal action may choose to self-censor or avoid covering certain topics altogether, thus limiting the public’s access to information.
Moreover, the bill’s scope is so broad that it would encompass virtually any blogger who writes about Florida politics. According to the bill’s language, anyone who writes “an article, a story, or a series of stories” about the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, a Cabinet officer, or any member of the Legislature and receives or will receive payment for doing so, must register with state offices within five days after the publication of an article that mentions an elected state official.
This requirement would cover not only professional bloggers but also citizen journalists, activists, and bloggers who earn any form of compensation, including advertising revenue, affiliate commissions, or crowdfunding.
The bill also imposes cumbersome reporting requirements on registered bloggers, who would have to submit monthly reports on the 10th of each month disclosing the amount of compensation received for their coverage. Failure to file these disclosures or register with state officials would result in daily fines, with a maximum amount of $2,500 per report, not per writer. In other words, a blogger who publishes multiple articles in a month would face fines for each article, not just once. The fines would be deposited into the Legislative Lobbyist Registration Trust Fund or the Executive Branch Lobby Registration Trust Fund, depending on the subject of the coverage.
The bill’s exceptions for newspapers or similar publications make little sense in the digital age, where many bloggers and independent journalists operate professional-looking websites. The bill’s focus on compensation also raises questions about how it would apply to nonprofit or volunteer-run blogs, which may not generate revenue but still provide valuable information and analysis.
The First Amendment protects the freedom of speech and the press, including the right to criticize and scrutinize government officials. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that bloggers and online journalists enjoy the same First Amendment protections as traditional media. Forcing bloggers to register with the state or face fines would create a chilling effect on free speech and undermine the public’s right to know.
If Sen. Brodeur wants to promote transparency and accountability in government, he should focus on strengthening existing laws and institutions that protect whistleblowers, promote open records, and investigate corruption. Targeting bloggers and citizen journalists is a misguided and unconstitutional approach that would harm the very principles of democracy and free speech that the Florida Legislature should uphold.
Senate Bill 1316 is just another example of silly legislation going around the Florida Legislature this year. The Florida Legislature should reject this bill and instead focus on promoting transparency and accountability in government through legitimate means.