It’s not much of a secret that renters are paying more – much more – for apartments than they were in the recent past. How much more? You better sit down.

According to government data, the median rent in Citrus County is $1,329 per month as of January. This is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a big drink of water to swallow for many of our citizens. Just three years ago, the median monthly rent was $903. So January’s figure is about a 47 percent increase. We do not intend to bore you with numbers, but income has not maintained pace with this skyrocketing rent.

