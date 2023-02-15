It’s not much of a secret that renters are paying more – much more – for apartments than they were in the recent past. How much more? You better sit down.
According to government data, the median rent in Citrus County is $1,329 per month as of January. This is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a big drink of water to swallow for many of our citizens. Just three years ago, the median monthly rent was $903. So January’s figure is about a 47 percent increase. We do not intend to bore you with numbers, but income has not maintained pace with this skyrocketing rent.
A Republican state senator, Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, and a Democratic state representative, Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg, have reached across party lines and filed bills to address this issue.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Essentially, their proposal is simple. Offer landlords with 50 or more apartments significant tax incentives if they keep rents no more than 30 percent of the area’s median household income, a national standard. If landlords rent 10 percent of their units, they can receive a tax exemption up to 75 percent. If the landlord elects to rent all the units at the affordable rate, guess what? They get a 100 percent tax exemption.
We feel this is a win-win for everyone. It’s good for business and it’s a light at the end of the tunnel for renters here in the county. Not only will existing landlords get this tax break, but if the bill is passed and signed by Gov. DeSantis it will encourage property developers to build rental properties with the tax break in mind. So, this is an additional resource to other available state programs like the Sadowski Act.
Since 1992, the Sadowski Act has been in place and has worked to put documentary tax stamp funds into state and local housing trusts. Two of the Sadowski programs directly affect a significant section of Citrus County.
One program’s monies can be used to repair housing for seniors or can help retrofit housing for persons with special needs. It also helps first time homeowners with down payments and closing costs. The other program – more closely aligned with the affordable housing bill for landlord tax incentives – can rehab existing apartments or build new units for vulnerable citizens like the frail and elderly.
We know about the elderly here in Citrus County. The county has an elderly population of more than 54,000, many on fixed incomes. That’s about 36 percent of our population. We’re also the third oldest county in the state with a median age of around 57 years. We’ll finish with statistics after adding we’re the 19th oldest county in the country.
We’re not getting younger, and the cost of housing isn’t going down. But the Affordable Housing bill in Tallahassee is another tool in the toolbox to address the housing crisis for renters. We encourage the legislature and the governor to pass this most urgently needed bill. It just makes good sense.