The Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL) has just published their list of effective congressmen in Washington. For the fourth consecutive congress – that’s eight years – Congressman Gus Bilirakis was recognized as the most effective legislator in Florida. He’s also noted as the 7th most effective Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The CEL’s criteria for rating effectiveness is a complex process, but basically it centers around how far an elected person in Congress moves his or her proposed bills through the lawmaking process, and how substantial are their policy proposals. Further, the CEL noted that most of the top 10 Republicans have an ideology rated as moderate versus being on the Far Right or Far Left. The CEL said that to be effective, it was beneficial for lawmakers to have tightly tailored agendas. Bilirakis, for instance, was noted for specializing in health policy.
A look at his work in Washington bears fruit to that point. Every week he sends out a newsletter and a recent press release showed a whirlwind of activity. He filed two bills in the House of Representatives, co-sponsored two others, one which was passed with a resounding 413-2 vote, and reintroduced two other bills, one dealing with finding a cure for Parkinson’s Disease and the other providing dental care for veterans with certain chronic conditions.
What is also interesting is the lack of shoe thumping on a desk we have come to expect from our elected officials. We do not see from him political rhetoric for the sake of it. His newsletters are not the typical twiddle dum twiddle dee look at me posturing we have come to expect from our elected officials.
He said during his campaign he wanted to work with all the members of the House of Representatives, and he is doing that. He has shown that he can reach across the aisle—and not just to throw a punch at
members of the Democratic Party. A bill he recently cosponsored, and which was a bipartisan success with the overwhelming vote of 413-2, deals with fighting forced organ harvesting. Another bipartisan bill he supported would protect senior citizens access to lab services and testing from Medicare cuts.
Bilirakis has demonstrated he does what he said he would do when he ran for reelection last November. Due to redistricting, Citrus County was incorporated into his 12th congressional district – and we are the better for it.