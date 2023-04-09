The Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL) has just published their list of effective congressmen in Washington. For the fourth consecutive congress – that’s eight years – Congressman Gus Bilirakis was recognized as the most effective legislator in Florida. He’s also noted as the 7th most effective Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The CEL’s criteria for rating effectiveness is a complex process, but basically it centers around how far an elected person in Congress moves his or her proposed bills through the lawmaking process, and how substantial are their policy proposals. Further, the CEL noted that most of the top 10 Republicans have an ideology rated as moderate versus being on the Far Right or Far Left. The CEL said that to be effective, it was beneficial for lawmakers to have tightly tailored agendas. Bilirakis, for instance, was noted for specializing in health policy.

