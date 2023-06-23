It is not unkind to say that Citrus County’s attempt to sell the Betz Farm property has been a roller coaster ride. This 350-plus acre site has been owned by the county since 2002, sitting vacant and silent like a just-now-dug grave.

But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a previous County Commission agreed that this property be sold to help finance a much-needed new animal shelter near the Inverness Airport. Several buyers submitted bids and Tampa real estate developer Hamid Ashtari’s $6.6 million was accepted last year.

