It is not unkind to say that Citrus County’s attempt to sell the Betz Farm property has been a roller coaster ride. This 350-plus acre site has been owned by the county since 2002, sitting vacant and silent like a just-now-dug grave.
But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a previous County Commission agreed that this property be sold to help finance a much-needed new animal shelter near the Inverness Airport. Several buyers submitted bids and Tampa real estate developer Hamid Ashtari’s $6.6 million was accepted last year.
Unfortunately, funding fell through, and the County Commission’s sympathy to the buyer through the granting of several extensions to find the money came to an end at this week’s commission meeting. So, Betz Farm is back on the market.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
County residents have varied opinions about this. Some see this issue with a jaundiced eye, as a glass half empty, but we look upon this as a cup half full and brewing toward the brim, providing an opportunity to elicit additional ideas in order to guide growth for the Betz Farm property.
It was originally seen as a single-family home development during the initial discussions with potential buyers. It is, indeed, attractive for this type of environment. Yet, just as the Crystal River Mall property has been identified for mixed-use development, we feel that a variety of opportunities can be reviewed for the Betz Farm sale.
This vast property is quite attractive in terms of location. It is close to Crystal River High School and the Middle School. The road that faces the property, North Turkey Oak Drive, connects two major roadways, S.R. 44 and U.S. 19. Making it even more attractive is its proximity to the extension of the Veterans Expressway toll road to County Road 495. The expressway provides up to 70 mph travel to and from Tampa, effectively making Citrus County a northern bedroom community to the Tampa Bay area. The Betz Farm acreage can provide hundreds of residential structures for new taxpayers to call home.
And now addressing the elephant lurking in the corner, the funding of the animal shelter construction. The County Commission has agreed that the Betz Farm sale – or lack thereof – will not impede moving forward with the project. As County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach told the Chronicle’s editorial board, “the sale of any county owned commercial property does not stop us from moving forward on a new animal shelter. It (the sale) will just decrease the balance” of the construction cost.
Circling back to our original position, we feel this is, indeed, a bowl bearing fruit, with no doubt that the money will come in. With the current County Commission’s proactive personality, this is not a can being kicked down the road, but a time for effective planning to occur so there is a win-win for everyone – taxpayers and a critically needed animal shelter.
As County Commissioner Holly Davis said at the most recent commission meeting, “the animal shelter is about people and is a necessary county service.” She noted that without an animal shelter and the veterinarian medical care that comes with that, we face the possibility of rabies and an overabundance of feral animals among other issues. Well said.