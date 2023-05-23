A line from one of Jimmy Buffet’s songs sums up as well as anything where we are in Baker Act planning: “Lots of new friends with the same old problems.”
After more than five years of discussion and negotiation, the Citrus County Baker Act facility is still not settled, and the situation with LifeStream, the provider selected to provide the services, remains opaque following the sudden departure of the former CEO of the company, who had been the chief negotiator with the county.
Some funding has been promised. Hernando County has committed $2 million to the facility, as has Citrus County, In the last legislature session, the state committed $1.5 million, subject to the governor’s veto, and the Hospital Board has made a tentative commitment of still-to-be-negotiated funding, but beyond verbal support and promises, the whole project has yet to get a firm commitment and direction.
There is no doubt the facility is needed, and at a recent workshop, county commissioners once again voiced their support for creating a Baker Act facility in Citrus County.
The Baker Act law allows for adults or children to be committed involuntarily for as long as 72 hours for a mental health evaluation.
LifeStream, a private company based in Leesburg, provides mental health services to Lake, Citrus and Sumter counties under contract with Lutheran Services, a nonprofit that receives funding from the Florida Legislature and dispenses it to mental health providers such as LifeStream.
Currently, when a Citrus County resident is Baker Acted, they are taken to a LifeStream facility in Leesburg. If we had a facility in Citrus County, residents could be taken there if they are committed for evaluation, and they could also travel there for follow-up care.
A proposal to build a facility on land near the College of Central Florida Citrus campus fell apart over whether LifeStream or Citrus County would own the building once it was built. LifeStream thought it should own the facility, but the County Commission was adamant that if county money is used to build the building, the county would own it.
After the commission backed out of the proposed LifeStream proposal, the Citrus County Hospital Board made a proposal in which the county and the Hospital Board and possibly Hernando County would build a facility and LifeStream would operate it.
Also, earlier this month the Hernando County Commission expressed concerns about management of LifeStream, and their county commission is evaluating whether they should continue with the agreement, and the Citrus County Commission expressed concern with the transparency of LifeStream regarding the services it offers and how mental health money is distributed.
These concerns, along with the sudden retirement of the former LifeStream CEO without real explanation adds to the questions about the future of a Citrus County Baker Act facility.
We recognize that LifeStream is a private company and they have the right to conduct their business without explaining their management decisions to the public. At the same time, when they are talking about taking public money, it is incumbent on them to be more transparent about their operations and finances.