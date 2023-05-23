A line from one of Jimmy Buffet’s songs sums up as well as anything where we are in Baker Act planning: “Lots of new friends with the same old problems.”

After more than five years of discussion and negotiation, the Citrus County Baker Act facility is still not settled, and the situation with LifeStream, the provider selected to provide the services, remains opaque following the sudden departure of the former CEO of the company, who had been the chief negotiator with the county.

