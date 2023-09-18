Florida has for years been a destination for seniors looking for warm weather, no state income tax, and an active lifestyle.
But when people move south for retirement, they leave behind family and friends and social networks.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Florida has for years been a destination for seniors looking for warm weather, no state income tax, and an active lifestyle.
But when people move south for retirement, they leave behind family and friends and social networks.
Without these, when they develop dementia, as inevitably some will, they are dealing with it as a couple without family nearby, or as singles. An estimated one-third of people in Florida with symptoms of dementia live alone.
The implications of this are immense, because while people with mild impairment may function well on their own, as levels of dementia increase, individuals may be at increased risk of harm, falls, wandering and/or malnutrition and they often need some kind of care.
If one member of a couple develops dementia, the burden of care usually falls to the spouse, for whom care-giving becomes a routine task. When dementia progresses to the point that the affected individual needs assistance with daily tasks such as taking medications, bathing, or dressing, being a care-giver becomes a full-time job.
In Florida, an estimated 1.2 million people provide unpaid care for someone with dementia. These individuals often become isolated from others due to the need to spend time in the home caring for their spouse with dementia. This can lead to them feeling socially isolated, and experiencing high levels of stress and depression. Further, a recent Ohio State University study showed that being a caregiver can reduce lifespan by up to eight years.
For a single person affected by dementia, the options for care are limited. Depending on a person’s financial status, they may be able to pay for home health care or for housecleaning, or even check themselves into a memory care facility.
However, for individuals with limited resources, the options are fewer, because memory care facilities are expensive, and Medicare generally does not cover their cost.
The net result is that Florida has a growing problem of caring for people with dementia. What is needed is a real statewide effort to provide opportunities for caregivers to get some respite through adult day care and other programs, for caregivers to get both financial and emotional support through state programs, and for the development of targeted programs to support single Floridians with dementia.
This is an issue that will not just go away. Waiting lists for available programs continue to grow, and every day more Floridians develop dementia. We encourage our legislative delegation to address this complex issue and provide relief for Floridians with dementia and for their caregivers.