Gov. DeSantis has asked for an additional $30 million on top of the $6.2 million already spent to recruit police officers from across the country for law enforcement positions in the state of Florida.

The concept is interesting; however, we have a few thoughts. Currently Florida ranks 36 out of 50 states for law enforcement salaries. It would be safe to say salaries are an issue. It might be prudent for the governor to request assistance from the Florida Sheriffs and Police Chiefs associations for their review and input as to why recruitment of qualified law enforcement candidates in the state is so challenging.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle