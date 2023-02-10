Gov. DeSantis has asked for an additional $30 million on top of the $6.2 million already spent to recruit police officers from across the country for law enforcement positions in the state of Florida.
The concept is interesting; however, we have a few thoughts. Currently Florida ranks 36 out of 50 states for law enforcement salaries. It would be safe to say salaries are an issue. It might be prudent for the governor to request assistance from the Florida Sheriffs and Police Chiefs associations for their review and input as to why recruitment of qualified law enforcement candidates in the state is so challenging.
Salaries are important but training opportunities, advancement, overall quality of life, like working hours can all play into the reason why a job in law enforcement is not attracting state residents. Wearing a bulletproof vest and gun to work, along with dealing with often very violent people, may be a detractor.
Might the state money be better spent to assist local agencies to raise the salaries of current officers to improve retention? Could the state do more in the area of training, purchasing bulletproof vests, updated weapons and technical equipment for cash-strapped small cities and counties? The criminal element knows no boundaries, and there are many small police departments in the state that could use some help.
New recruits go through a background investigation by the hiring agency to varying degrees based on the agency policies and state standards. Is the state willing to ignore or be ignorant of past bad behavior by someone from out of state?
Unfortunately, there is no national registry for disciplinary action against police officers. There may be a record of some infraction if the agency pursued discipline, but if the officer is allowed to resign before any action is taken there most likely is no departmental record. This is a common practice since the agency avoids grievances and legal battles, etc. The exception would be if there was a criminal charge and conviction involved.
That being said, would $5,000 be incentive enough for someone outside the state to leave a law enforcement position that may have retirement benefits already tied to it and cover moving costs while uprooting their family.
Is the state looking for those already retired, who may have age and health issues, not to mention possibly poor job skill developed through the years?
What precautions has the state implemented to screen these out-of-state applicants or are they depending on the hiring agency to do those tasks?
It is clear the intent of the governor and legislature is sincere; however it also appears they are throwing money at symptoms instead of addressing the complex root causes.