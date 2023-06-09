More than 1,100 manatees died in Florida in 2021. That’s right. Eleven Hundred.
When aerial surveys began in 1991, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) estimated there were about 1,267 West Indian manatees in Florida. Thirty years later, we experienced almost the same number dying. Think about that.
It’s estimated there are now about 8,800 manatees in Florida, according to a recent Fish and Wildlife Conservation agency (FWC) estimate. We know all these numbers are becoming dizzying, but what this means is that about one of every seven sea cows died in 2021. This is appalling.
Many environmentalists attribute these deaths to the shameful environmental conditions in the Indian River area. It was like a domino effect. In 2011, two phytoplankton blooms devastated seagrass, followed by two years of a nasty brown algae bloom that killed 47,000 acres of seagrass, or more than half of the total estuary. What replaced the seagrass, which is our manatees preferred dinner entree, was nutrient pollution. This is a polite term for phosphate and nitrogen runoff from fertilizers and septic system seepage that throttles oxygen in our waterways and promotes mountains of underwater algae. This is what happened in the Indian River and has been mirrored here in Citrus County, most notably in Kings Bay in Crystal River and the blue waters of the Homosassa River, but also in the Chassahowitzka River as well as the Tsala Apopka chain of lakes.
Local and state governments have a history of applying a Band-Aid approach to these issues. And what has happened? Manatees are dying of oxygen starvation. Fish and other wildlife have disappeared from our rivers. Red tide in the Gulf of Mexico is so common now that it is no longer front-page news. It’s part of our lives, killing off the coastal fisheries and releasing toxins that even affect humans.
Fortunately, in Citrus County, we have environmental organizations like Too Far, representing the Tsala Apopka Lakes; the Homosassa River Restoration Project, focusing on the blue waters at the headsprings of that river; and Save Crystal River (SCR), leading the charge in Kings Bay. SCR has become the model blueprint for restoring waterways throughout Florida.
These organizations now must put a halt to manatee deaths due to environmental catastrophes. Their voices have been heard and fortunately, the government has listened, though their footsteps have been cautious due to lobbying efforts against environmental restoration. Lobbyists know that some corporations will be negatively impacted if we begin to restore the devastation that has occurred. One example is a lobbying effort to tie the hands of the Army Corps of Engineers. More than 30 environmental groups are currently fighting in Congress against lobbyists who want to thwart the Corps’ efforts to write the next environmental restoration schedule for Lake Okeechobee.
But back to Citrus County. We have begun to move away from the Band-Aid approach and focus on a healthy environment that sustains our manatees. Look at what was said at the most recent County Commission meeting concerning environmental issues. Ken Frinck, Crystal River’s city manager, said he was tired of being attacked by lyngbya, the nasty algae that invaded our waterways and choked out the eelgrass manatees so love. He also noted that when Wilton Simpson, the state’s agriculture commissioner, was our state senator he focused on helping us. Simpson said that if we take care of the environmental investment from the state, then he’ll work to keep funding our conservation needs. Lisa Moore, the president of Save Crystal River, said our county benefits from a healthy ecosystem, and summed it up best when she said, “Our manatees are not play toys.” Well said.
Let’s ensure this marvelous creature will not be a canary in the environmental coal mine.