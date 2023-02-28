TikTok is a social media app that allows users to create, watch, and share 15-second videos shot on mobile devices or webcams. Boasting more than 1 billion users with three quarters of the users 18 to 34 years of age, it is the most popular video-sharing app in the world.
Used to share funny sketches, entertainment clips, information videos and a broad range of educational topics, TikTok has become a daily ritual for many users and an obsession for some. Although TikTok appears to be an innocent app, there is growing concern about what may be lurking behind the screen.
TikTok injects tracking code that can monitor all keystrokes, passwords, and taps. This has raised cybersecurity concerns that the app’s ability to access user data may be spyware for developing profiles on millions of Americans for blackmail or espionage purposes, as well as collecting sensitive national security information from U.S. government employees.
This cybersecurity concern is rooted in the fact that TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. Given Chinese national security law that requires companies to assist the government upon request and ByteDance’s suspected ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a real potential exists for sharing its extensive collection of user data with the Chinese government.
Another concern is the addictive appeal of TikTok’s video recommendation algorithm that seamlessly predicts which videos a person wants to watch – some of which users don’t even know they like until the app’s For You page convinces them otherwise. This capability to subliminally influence users by censoring some videos and promoting others, could afford the Chinese government opportunities to drive its narratives, especially impressionable American teens who voraciously consume TikTok.
These concerns have prompted the federal government and currently 32 states to enact or announce bans on government agencies, employees and contractors using TikTok on government-issued devices or the internet. Following suit, Gov. DeSantis recently announced his “Digital Bill of Rights,” which would, in part, ban the use of TikTok and other platforms “tied to China and other foreign countries of concern” on all state government devices and while using the internet of universities, public schools or government offices.
With TikTok bans gaining traction, some lawmakers are calling for reinstatement of President Trump’s August 2020 executive order, which would have completely banned the app in the U.S., but was blocked in the courts over First Amendment concerns and later rescinded by President Biden in 2021.
Given the intensifying adversarial U.S.-China relationship and the legitimate concerns posed by TikTok, banning its use on government devices and the internet is certainly a prudent step. As for the calls for a total U.S. ban on TikTok, this could be a step too far for the First Amendment rights of the millions of Americans who use it.