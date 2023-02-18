Pretty much everyone wants safe, stable housing that they can afford, and they don’t mind working hard to get it. That’s the concept followed by Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. We say kudos to them for recently being awarded more than $1 million in total from two different sources.

Habitat received the larger amount of funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank-Atlanta region. In addition, Habitat received State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) funding, which flowed through Citrus County Housing Services; it was the only nonprofit organization awarded this cycle, Also, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation indicated that Citrus County’s Habitat program is in good standing for the future because it has successfully participated for so many years.

