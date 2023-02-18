Pretty much everyone wants safe, stable housing that they can afford, and they don’t mind working hard to get it. That’s the concept followed by Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. We say kudos to them for recently being awarded more than $1 million in total from two different sources.
Habitat received the larger amount of funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank-Atlanta region. In addition, Habitat received State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) funding, which flowed through Citrus County Housing Services; it was the only nonprofit organization awarded this cycle, Also, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation indicated that Citrus County’s Habitat program is in good standing for the future because it has successfully participated for so many years.
What will Habitat do with the new funding? Help its partner families, of course, particularly those in the lowest-earning groups. For those who qualify, it can help keep monthly payments affordable in this time of soaring overall housing costs.
Remember, Habitat for Humanity’s program requires an application, homeowner classes and hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” in construction or related Habitat activities. The ambitious Habitat at Citrus Springs development has a good start on its planned 178 homes. Habitat partner families work alongside each other during their sweat equity contribution, sometimes helping build each other’s homes, and it’s not unusual for them to remain friends into the future. They care about the neighborhood, and lend a hand if someone needs assistance with keeping the home in good kit.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
While Citrus County overall has a low “walkability” score – people need vehicles to get around – Habitat has focused on stability and convenience. President George Rusaw said Habitat-Citrus does well with competitive grants because it focuses on “proximity to employment, neighborhood infrastructure and amenities, along with factors such as broadband availability.” He noted that Habitat supplies its newest homeowners with internet routers, critically important these days for telehealth visits and schoolwork.
Habitat is doing the right things in affordable housing. So are the developers erecting self-contained apartment communities near employment, shopping, and recreational amenities (though most plan to include fitness facilities and walkable green space within the communities).
It’s all about safe, stable and affordable housing for the working folks, retirees and others in Citrus County. Everyone wants to feel respected and be proud of their neighborhood and their county. Habitat presents a great template.