There is an old adage that “no man’s life, liberty or wallet is safe when the legislature is in session,” and the Florida Legislature seems dedicated to proving it correct.
One example of this is in a provision quietly tucked into the state budget appropriation bill late in the session without public discussion.
The provision prevents local governments from enacting new fertilizer restrictions during the coming fiscal year.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This means that local governments cannot enact or amend local fertilizer ordinances during the coming year to make them more restrictive than statewide fertilizer ordinances that were enacted with input from the phosphate industry.
Phosphates are one of the key ingredients in fertilizer, and local bans have the potential to cut into phosphate industry revenues.
The legislation also earmarks about $6 million of the budget to fund University of Florida researchers examining the impact of preventing new fertilizer bans.
One of the proponents of the legislation said all the language in the bill does is give the state a period of time so they can make a “thoughtful decision” on local fertilizer bans.
This may be the intent of the bill, but to us, regardless of intent, this is yet another case of the state legislature taking away the authority of local governments to deal with local issues by imposing a state law forbidding that exercise of local control.
The state legislature has enacted a number of bills in recent sessions that limit, restrict, or sometimes simply forbid local governments from acting locally, from bills restricting the right of cities to pass ordinances regarding short term rentals to recent laws limiting the terms of school board members and new rules on what books can be in school libraries.
This penchant for state control of local issues seems to go against the fundamental principle that local government closest to those governed is the preferable form of government, but our legislature seems to plow ahead, unchecked in limiting the choices local governments get to make.
We urge our legislative delegation to encourage the state legislature to work on statewide issues and let local jurisdictions deal with local issues.