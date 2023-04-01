Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s solid waste management bill (SB 798), and its companion bill (HB 975) sponsored by Rep. Jeff Holcomb, would prohibit local governments from entering into exclusive solid waste franchise agreements and restrict them from providing their own solid waste services. Current contracts and franchises in place as of January 2023 would be permitted to continue to their date of expiration.
The bill pertains to commercial, industrial or multifamily residential properties, including condominiums, within the municipality or county.
In support of the bills, Sen. Ingoglia contends that free market competition for solid waste services would benefit consumers. However, a Florida League of Cities legislative alert opposing the bills expressed concern that even though the bills would only be applicable to industrial and commercial solid waste services, passage would create more of a liability than a benefit for local governments and their residents.
As noted by the League, preventing local governments from self-providing or entering into franchise agreements for solid waste services would prove more costly due to the loss of economy-of-scale savings that would be passed to consumers. Also, the overlapping service areas of multiple solid waste haulers would be costly to communities because of the increased heavy truck traffic, wear and tear on community roadways, and greater potential for illegal dumping.
With the liabilities of competitive solid waste services outweighing any benefits that may result, the question that begs for an answer is: What’s the point of the proposed solid waste management bills?
The short answer is that the bills appear to be little more than a continuation of the Legislature’s trend of whittling away home rule that’s enshrined in the Florida Constitution and codified in Florida Statutes by withdrawing or restricting the authority of local governments to set their own ordinances and policies that don’t conflict with state law or the Florida Constitution.
With each county and municipality economically, demographically, and culturally different, the whittling away of home rule is not only shortsighted, but also counter to the core belief of republicanism that government closest to the people governs best.
The consequence of moving government away from the people is that it weakens the ability of voters to determine the direction of their communities and to hold government accountable. As such, certain decisions, such as solid waste management, are best left to elected leaders in cities and counties – with direct input from the residents most likely to be affected.