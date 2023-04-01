Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s solid waste management bill (SB 798), and its companion bill (HB 975) sponsored by Rep. Jeff Holcomb, would prohibit local governments from entering into exclusive solid waste franchise agreements and restrict them from providing their own solid waste services. Current contracts and franchises in place as of January 2023 would be permitted to continue to their date of expiration.

The bill pertains to commercial, industrial or multifamily residential properties, including condominiums, within the municipality or county.

