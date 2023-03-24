Mindful that a workforce to perform a community’s everyday services and the availability of affordable housing go hand-in-hand, Florida voters in 1992 approved a constitutional amendment that spurred enactment of the William E. Sadowski Act.

The landmark legislation created the Sadowski Trust Fund with a dedicated revenue source from a portion of documentary stamp taxes on the transfer of real estate for the purpose of leveraging federal programs and private investment to ensure that available affordable housing kept pace with Florida’s workforce needs.

