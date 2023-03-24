Mindful that a workforce to perform a community’s everyday services and the availability of affordable housing go hand-in-hand, Florida voters in 1992 approved a constitutional amendment that spurred enactment of the William E. Sadowski Act.
The landmark legislation created the Sadowski Trust Fund with a dedicated revenue source from a portion of documentary stamp taxes on the transfer of real estate for the purpose of leveraging federal programs and private investment to ensure that available affordable housing kept pace with Florida’s workforce needs.
Since 2001, however, state lawmakers have dipped into the trust fund for other projects or programs to the tune of more than $2.2 billion. This misdirection of Sadowski Trust Fund dollars would have subsidized close to 200,000 new homes, making it a major contributor to the state’s current affordable housing crisis.
An encouraging step to put affordable housing on the front burner was taken by the Florida Senate in the opening days of the current legislative session with the passage of the “Live Local Act” (SB102). A top priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, the Senate unanimously approved it with bipartisan support – a rarity in today’s polarized political climate.
As the most significant affordable housing legislation since the Sadowski Act, the bill would provide $711 million for affordable housing, which is close to double the $362.7 million for affordable housing in the state’s current year budget.
Building on current affordable housing programs, it includes $252 million for the longstanding State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program, $150 million a year to the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) program, and an additional $100 million for the Hometown Heroes program, which is designed to help teachers, healthcare workers and police officers buy homes.
Another important aspect of the legislation is its menu of tools for both local governments and developers to expedite the construction of a new supply of affordable housing stock immediately and over the next three to five years.
One of the most important tools is a property-tax exemption for new multi-family developments if at least 70 units will be affordable for people earning up to 120 percent of an area’s median income. The bill also provides for the speeding up of the permitting process and development orders for affordable housing projects.
One of the bill’s tools that is a particular area of concern is yet another preemption of local control that would prohibit local officials from imposing density and height limits on developments that provide at least 40 percent of affordable housing for 30 years, as long as they are in commercial and mixed-use areas.
While the Live Local Act isn’t a silver bullet for curing Florida’s affordable housing ills, it is an encouraging measure that is the most significant step since the Sadowski Act for addressing Florida’s affordable housing crisis that’s adversely impacting lives and communities statewide.
Now that the Senate has stepped to the affordable housing plate, the House is urged to follow suit by passing its companion bill HB 627.