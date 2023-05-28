Continuing the tradition of ancient peoples who honored their fallen by placing garlands of flowers on their graves and conducting rituals of remembrance, Memorial Day commemorates the supreme sacrifice of the men and women who died while in the military service of our country.

As America’s bloody Civil War raged, this ancient tradition became an American practice, as loved ones placed flowers on the graves of Confederate and Union soldiers as expressions of sorrow and gratitude for their sacrifices.

