Continuing the tradition of ancient peoples who honored their fallen by placing garlands of flowers on their graves and conducting rituals of remembrance, Memorial Day commemorates the supreme sacrifice of the men and women who died while in the military service of our country.
As America’s bloody Civil War raged, this ancient tradition became an American practice, as loved ones placed flowers on the graves of Confederate and Union soldiers as expressions of sorrow and gratitude for their sacrifices.
Following the Civil War, the decorating of individual graves of the fallen evolved to a community event on May 5, 1866, when drug store owner Henry Welles of Waterloo, New York, encouraged shop owners to close their shops and residents to fly their flags at half-staff in remembrance of those who fell.
Two years later, Waterloo’s community remembrance became a national commemoration when General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of and for Civil War veterans, issued General Order 11 calling for an annual observance nationwide as a gesture of national reconciliation.
Now celebrated on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is our nation’s noblest national holiday because it is a time set aside for remembering those men and women who gave all.
Coming from all races, backgrounds and beliefs, they selflessly served as one under our nation’s flag for all of us. Whether they perished on epic battlefields that determined the future of mankind; fell during skirmishes known only to those who fought them; or died while carrying out combat support missions – they did not fail us.
Sadly, we, as a nation, are failing them. Today, too many Americans have lost sight of the noble purpose of Memorial Day with the focus being picnics, barbeques, family outings and recreational activities, rather than a time for solemn remembrance and gratitude.
As a people, we must not lose sight of our civic obligation to perpetuate the legacy of those who fell by remembering and honoring their selfless sacrifice. This can be done in a number of ways, such as flying our nation’s flag, visiting a national cemetery, attending a Memorial Day event, or sharing the meaning of Memorial Day with one’s children and grandchildren.
A simple but solemn tribute is the annual National Moment of Remembrance first proclaimed on Memorial Day in 2000. At 3 p.m. local time, each American is encouraged to pause for one minute in the spirit of unity and gratitude for the gift of freedom bequeathed by those who died in service to our nation.
Our fallen heroes paid the supreme price for our cherished freedoms. As a people, we cannot allow their spiritual presence to fade from our individual and collective memories.
Rest well, brave souls, for yours is the sleep of heroes.