Despite a couple of disappointments, Citrus County did well in local project funding from the 2023 state legislative session. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently approved funding for 10 big Citrus projects, and vetoed funding for just two others.
These big wins came from great teamwork. We owe thanks to our county’s legislative delegation: Rep. Ralph Massullo, who spearheaded efforts in the Florida House, and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who Massullo thanked for his support “in helping move us over into the end zone with so many of our initiatives.”
We also thank the Chamber of Commerce and its government affairs committee, plus community leaders who have traveled to Tallahassee, have met with our legislative delegation in the Capitol and locally, and have communicated with them regularly. When Massullo and Ingoglia held pre-Session input meetings at the Inverness courthouse in January, they said repeatedly that advocacy and continuing communication are important, and they urged folks to stay in touch with their staff offices and/or attend meetings in Tallahassee. “We need to keep hearing from you,” they said.
The Citrus County projects that were funded are:
· Inverness Airport Phase 2: $9 million – for critical infrastructure for the business/industrial park
· Halls River Multi-Use Path: $2.3 million
· Crystal River Government Center: $1.35 million – for a new city hall
· Whispering Pines Park: $1 million – for planned new park entrance off U.S. 41
· Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) Reclaim Project: $1 million – for infrastructure to send reclaimed water to westside golf courses
· Homosassa River Restoration: $4 million – to clean up and restore the river
· Kings Bay Restoration: $2 million – to finish the bay restoration/maintenance project
· Citrus Construction Academy: $308,500 – for operating costs
· LifeStream facility: $1.5 million – for construction of a Baker Act facility
· LifeStream Capital Outlay: $2 million
Two projects were vetoed by the Governor. One is $1.1 million for the West Inverness Trail Connector to connect 19 acres west of Whispering Pines Park to the Withlacoochee State Trail. This is the second time this effort has not been funded. The other is $700,000 for cleaning up the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes. Both projects are important, strategically and environmentally. Their backers and supporters should not give up.