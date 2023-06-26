Despite a couple of disappointments, Citrus County did well in local project funding from the 2023 state legislative session. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently approved funding for 10 big Citrus projects, and vetoed funding for just two others.

These big wins came from great teamwork. We owe thanks to our county’s legislative delegation: Rep. Ralph Massullo, who spearheaded efforts in the Florida House, and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who Massullo thanked for his support “in helping move us over into the end zone with so many of our initiatives.”

