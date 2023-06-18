Citrus County has transformed into a hotbed for development in recent years. New roads, commercial establishments and housing projects have sprung up, bringing with them the inevitable need for infrastructure improvements.
At the top of the priority list is ensuring that our road network can handle the ever-increasing traffic. It is evident that the time has come for the county to take proactive steps to address its road needs.
The county commissioners are well aware of this pressing issue and have made it a priority for this year. In their upcoming workshop on Tuesday, they will deliberate on the proposal to raise transportation impact fees from the current 50 percent to 100 percent. To bypass the fee phase-in limitations outlined in state law, they must demonstrate “extraordinary circumstances” that justify this increase.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Fortunately, the need for improved road infrastructure is glaringly obvious and easily proven.
A consultant’s report points out that the completion of the Suncoast Parkway extension from U.S. 98 to State Road 44 in 2022 has already led to a surge in development applications and increased traffic. However, the true impact of this project is yet to be fully realized. By 2026, when the parkway is extended to U.S. 19 north of Crystal River, motorists will be able to travel from Crystal River to Tampa without encountering a single traffic light. This improved accessibility will undoubtedly attract more people to our county, placing even greater strain on our road network.
County Roads 491 and 486 intersection has emerged as a thriving commercial and residential hub, signaling further growth for the area. While it is always challenging to predict growth precisely, the consultant’s report estimates that an average of 1,500 new housing units will be built annually over the next six years. These developments will undoubtedly contribute to increased traffic demands and the urgent need for expanded road capacity.
By raising transportation impact fees to 100 percent now, the county can generate an additional $3 million annually to fund road capacity expansion projects. Currently, the average impact fee for new single-family homes stands at $6,000, but with the proposed increase, it would rise to $8,000. Implementing this adjustment immediately is crucial because adhering to the current phase-in limitations would take a staggering 10 years to reach the desired 100 percent fee level. This delay would result in an estimated loss of $18 million in revenue over the next six years, severely hampering our ability to address the county’s road needs in a timely manner.
Citrus County is at a critical juncture, where development and growth must be met with the corresponding expansion of our infrastructure. Delaying the resolution of our road needs will only exacerbate the problem, leading to further congestion, safety hazards, and decreased quality of life for our residents. We urge the county commissioners to act swiftly, responsibly, and in the best interest of our community by approving the proposal to raise transportation impact fees.
Let us seize this opportunity to pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for Citrus County.