Our neighbors in the Marion County community were devastated by a senseless tragedy in which three teenagers were murdered by three others, including a 12-year-old suspect.

Reports indicate that all the children involved knew each other from a burglary ring that had gone awry. The State’s Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to determine whether the three suspects will be charged as adults. In a fiery press conference, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods expressed frustration that juveniles are not being held accountable for their actions and believes that they should be subject to the full extent of the law.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle