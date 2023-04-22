Our neighbors in the Marion County community were devastated by a senseless tragedy in which three teenagers were murdered by three others, including a 12-year-old suspect.
Reports indicate that all the children involved knew each other from a burglary ring that had gone awry. The State’s Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to determine whether the three suspects will be charged as adults. In a fiery press conference, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods expressed frustration that juveniles are not being held accountable for their actions and believes that they should be subject to the full extent of the law.
When we encounter tragic situations like this, it is crucial to identify the root causes. Does education, poverty, and environment play a role? The answer is yes. Science has shown that the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for reasoning and decision making, does not fully develop until the mid- to late 20s. Can a 12-year-old truly understand right from wrong?
The area where the suspects live is infamous for criminal activity. Are there alternative activities such as sports, after-school programs, parks, or Boys & Girls Clubs provided for children in this region? Home life can also play a critical role in how youth develop. However, we cannot blame parents who are raising children alone for everything. Single-parent households are frequently not a choice, and that parent must do what they can to support their family.
When it comes to cases like this, we must also examine society, since youth appear to be increasingly desensitized as a result of social media, video games, music and other media. We must consider the big picture and the issue as a whole. How did society fail this child? Some families are still seeking justice for their children. We cannot overlook the fact that six families are grieving the loss of their loved ones.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 15 percent of juveniles who are arrested will be re-arrested. For serious criminal offenders who spend time in residential facilities, that recidivism rate increases to 45 percent, making that juvenile three times more likely to return to the prison system.
Sheriff Woods represents the view of a large majority of individuals outside the situation. Some believe that it should be an eye for an eye, while others question how we can take a life when someone’s brain is not fully developed.
However, we can all agree that accountability is essential. But what does that look like for a child in a system designed to rehabilitate adults? The legal system and judge in this case will have the heavy burden of determining the fate of the young people involved in this tragic situation.