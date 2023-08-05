When a recently announced deal for the sale of Bravera Health hospital properties in Crystal River, Brooksville and Spring Hill to Tampa General Hospital closes, it could mean change in the health care options in Citrus County.
The Bravera Seven Rivers Hospital near Crystal River is a for-profit hospital owned by a subsidiary of Community Health Systems (CHS), a hospital operating chain that 10 years ago was the largest for-profit hospital system in the country in terms of the number of facilities with 206 hospitals across 29 states.
However, in becoming the largest chain, CHS assumed considerable debt from its acquisitions, including the $7.6 billion acquisition of Naples-based Community Health Systems, then the parent company of Seven Rivers Hospital. Shortly after becoming the largest chain, CHS began selling hospitals in an effort to reduce debt. Since then it has sold more than 100 community hospitals.
The most recent sale was of Bravera Health Systems, which includes the 128-bed Bravera Seven Rivers, the 120-bed Bravera Health Brooksville and the 124-bed Bravera Health Spring Hill.
The purchaser of the three hospitals was Tampa General Hospital (TGH) a nonprofit hospital system in Tampa that is anchored by the 1,040-bed hospital in Tampa.
TGH owns more than 100 properties in Florida. In addition to the large Tampa hospital, Tampa General properties include a large health complex in Bradenton and a rehabilitation hospital in Tampa, as well as specialized clinics, surgery facilities and cancer centers across Tampa Bay, and properties in South Florida and Fort Myers.
TGH also operates in partnership with the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine.
TGH is the west Florida region’s only Level 1 Trauma center and operates six medical helicopters transporting critically injured or ill patients from 23 counties in the region.
The hospital has been named the best hospital in Tampa Bay numerous times during the last several years.
The hospital is a nationally designated comprehensive stroke center and has a 32-bed neuroscience intensive care unit. The hospital also has specialty centers in internal medicine cardiovascular, orthopedic, high risk and normal obstetrics, urology, endocrinology and the Children’s Hospital, which features a pediatric intensive care center.
When Citrus Memorial Hospital (CMH) was put up for sale or lease 10 years ago, Tampa General was one of the four final bidders, but hospital trustees voted to sell or lease the hospital to Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). The Nashville, Tenn. based company leased the hospital and has made significant investment in the facility. A year ago, HCA renamed Citrus Memorial Hospital HCA Citrus Hospital.
With the acquisition of hospitals in Spring Hill and Brooksville, Tampa General expands its footprint from Tampa to Citrus County. This will bring a major new player into the county hospital market, and the competition should benefit county residents.
Welcome to Citrus County, Tampa General Hospital. We look forward to getting to know you better.