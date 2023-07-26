Shelter is one of the most fundamental physiological needs required for human survival.
That said, it should come as no surprise that a recent survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida found that 25 percent of respondents listed housing costs as the biggest problem currently faced by Florida, outpacing other concerns such as the economy, education, and immigration.
The survey’s results are reflected in the most recent Community Needs Assessment for Citrus County that ranks affordable housing as the county’s most critical need. Over half of the rental households in the county are cost-burdened with tenants paying more than 30 percent of their income. As a consequence, these households, which are predominantly seniors over age 65 and low income service-oriented workers, are one missed paycheck or financial setback away from becoming homeless.
Accordingly, the recent ribbon cutting for the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments in Crystal River, a project of Catholic Charities Shelters of Hope program that’s a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, was a highly anticipated and welcomed event.
Though a small win toward mitigating the county’s critical affordable housing shortage, it’s a life-changing win for the apartments’ tenants as noted by the Most Rev. Gregory Parkes, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, “… it’s going to make a world of difference in their lives.”
When cost-burdened individuals and families have an affordable, safe and decent place to call their own, they are able to lead healthier lives, better provide for their families, have improved financial stability, feel more connected to the community and have hope for a better life. This was made abundantly clear by the broad smiles, joyful tears and appreciative words of the apartments’ new tenants at the ribbon cutting.
Just as the apartments’ new tenants, we, as a community, are thankful to Catholic Charities for helping to address the critical affordable housing need, changing the lives of 18 households, and expressing its desire to build more affordable housing on land that the diocese owns in Citrus County. In this regard, we encourage the support of the community and local government.
The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg’s Catholic Charities is commended for its caring commitment to helping low-income households attain affordable housing not only in Citrus County, but throughout its diocese. Through faith and perseverance, it has and is making a profound difference in the lives of many.