The main mission of the recently held Behavioral Health Symposium, hosted by the Board of County Commissioners, Public Safety Coordinating Council, and sponsored by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, was for key leaders in the community to come together and share their knowledge and strengths to help save and transform lives. Throughout the symposium, several recurring themes were echoed.
One theme emphasized that there are numerous steps we can take, and we must be willing to try new approaches. Other discussion points included a lack of cooperation among various agencies and organizations, the stigma associated with mental health, insufficient funding and resources, compassion fatigue among individuals in the field, and the importance of knowing available resources and how individuals can access them. These themes were gathered through an interactive SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis. Although time was limited during the symposium, participants were encouraged to email their remaining feedback to complete the analysis.
Regarding action steps, several clear takeaways were presented regarding the barriers to creating a true community of “wrap-around” services. One takeaway was that agencies present were able to identify areas where communication and information sharing may be breaking down. Additionally, lesser-known organizations had the opportunity to share their mission with an audience they may not have otherwise reached, thus increasing community access. The symposium also provided a bird’s-eye view of barriers and services by gathering key stakeholders from the community. Future conversations with clients and direct care staff will help gain a more realistic understanding of our community’s needs from an important and often overlooked perspective.
Conversations around mental health in our community have been ongoing for years, and we are finally seeing some action. The Board of County Commissioners is moving forward with LifeStream’s plan for a Behavioral Health Campus, but this is just the beginning. It will be a challenging and time-consuming process, but there is potential for positive outcomes. The leadership of the Public Safety Coordinating Council has the opportunity to address the identified barriers and initiate change. We must keep the momentum going. Many important issues, barriers, and ideas were presented and discussed during the symposium. Members of the Public Safety Coordinating Council, symposium attendees, and other community health advocates should hold the leadership of these organizations accountable to ensure quality services are provided. As citizens, we should remain open-minded and also hold ourselves accountable to support and even propose appropriate changes in policies and procedures on a public level. A healthy community benefits us all and allows Citrus County to prosper in all areas.