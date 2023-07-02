The main mission of the recently held Behavioral Health Symposium, hosted by the Board of County Commissioners, Public Safety Coordinating Council, and sponsored by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, was for key leaders in the community to come together and share their knowledge and strengths to help save and transform lives. Throughout the symposium, several recurring themes were echoed.

One theme emphasized that there are numerous steps we can take, and we must be willing to try new approaches. Other discussion points included a lack of cooperation among various agencies and organizations, the stigma associated with mental health, insufficient funding and resources, compassion fatigue among individuals in the field, and the importance of knowing available resources and how individuals can access them. These themes were gathered through an interactive SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis. Although time was limited during the symposium, participants were encouraged to email their remaining feedback to complete the analysis.

