In a recent column for the Chronicle, County Administrator Steve Howard stated that we are a community on the move. As you drive through the county, you can certainly see that this is a true statement. There is growth and development of all types all around us. And more is on the way.
It is the intent that our future growth will be guided by the Citrus County Strategic Plan. Over the past year, this plan was created with citizen input as to what is valued in our county. The plan sets forth vision and mission statements, core values and strategic goals.
At its Strategic Planning Retreat earlier this year, the County Commission incorporated the ideas set forth in the plan into Strategic Initiatives, a Policy Agenda and 2023 Targets for Action on the Initiatives. The implementation of this plan by the County Commission will be used to monitor and assess the county’s progress on county projects.
The County Commission has included in the first annual plan the County Road 491 Highway Expansion which will four-lane approximately two miles of that highway in the area of the commercial development at the intersection of CR 491 and CR 486.
The development of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park and expansion of the Crystal River Airport are also included in the plan. It is projected that more than 200 jobs will be created by these airport projects with an economic impact of $200 million.
Other projects which are in progress include the new Animal Shelter, the Behavioral Health Facility, the Beverly Hills/Central Ridge Park Master Plan, the Classification and Pay Study for BOCC staff and a number of others.
Mr. Howard desires the county government to be a high-performing organization. This takes constant planning and assessment of where we are presently and where we intend to head in the future.
With our new County Commission Board and newly appointed county administrator, there is an exciting sense of an organized effort to plan for and get things accomplished. It appears that the commission, administrator and staff are on the same page, ready to plan for and face the future. There is no time to waste – the future is coming at us very quickly.
The County’s Strategic Plan and Annual Targets for Action will keep us heading in the correct direction as our county continues to grow. Kudos to the commission and administrator for planning for tomorrow’s opportunities.