In a recent column for the Chronicle, County Administrator Steve Howard stated that we are a community on the move. As you drive through the county, you can certainly see that this is a true statement. There is growth and development of all types all around us. And more is on the way.

It is the intent that our future growth will be guided by the Citrus County Strategic Plan. Over the past year, this plan was created with citizen input as to what is valued in our county. The plan sets forth vision and mission statements, core values and strategic goals.

