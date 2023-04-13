Visit Florida is a not-for-profit corporation created as a public/private partnership by the Florida Legislature in 1996. Required to match state funding dollar-for-dollar, Visit Florida doubles its marketing power by actively recruiting the state’s tourism industry as a partner in cooperative advertising campaigns, promotional programs and marketing ventures.

For over a quarter of a century, this funding formula has enabled Visit Florida to play an invaluable role in promoting tourism beyond the theme parks of Orlando and Tampa. Reaping an estimated $3.30 return of investment for every marketing dollar, Visit Florida has been instrumental to Florida’s yearly tourism records, which reached another new pinnacle in 2022 with 137.6 million visitors.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle