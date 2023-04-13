Visit Florida is a not-for-profit corporation created as a public/private partnership by the Florida Legislature in 1996. Required to match state funding dollar-for-dollar, Visit Florida doubles its marketing power by actively recruiting the state’s tourism industry as a partner in cooperative advertising campaigns, promotional programs and marketing ventures.
For over a quarter of a century, this funding formula has enabled Visit Florida to play an invaluable role in promoting tourism beyond the theme parks of Orlando and Tampa. Reaping an estimated $3.30 return of investment for every marketing dollar, Visit Florida has been instrumental to Florida’s yearly tourism records, which reached another new pinnacle in 2022 with 137.6 million visitors.
Although the Senate budget contains $80 million for Visit Florida, a proposed bill (HB 7503) working its way through the House eliminates state funds for Visit Florida in favor of a funding formula that would siphon an estimated $75 million a year from the 62 county tourist-development councils. In return, Visit Florida would have to allocate 75 percent of the money to programs that directly assist rural counties, state parks and state forests.
If this siphoning of tourism tax revenue at 5 percent for large counties and 2 percent for rural counties isn’t bad enough for county tourist-development councils, the bill contains worrisome language for the future of Visit Florida. Three years after enactment, the bill would allow every county commission collecting tourist-development taxes to vote whether or not to send their locally collected revenue to Visit Florida. If Visit Florida fails to receive $1 million a year, it would be abolished.
With Visit Florida a godsend for county tourist-development councils, especially smaller counties such as Citrus County, their responses have overwhelmingly opposed the bill with Michael Corrigan, president and CEO of Visit Jacksonville, going so far as saying, “I think it is a brilliantly bad piece of legislation. The intent is to eliminate Visit Florida.”
Visit Florida’s marketing resources, participation in domestic and international travel trade and consumer shows, media missions to top global visitor markets, and close interaction with travel agents, tour operators, and event planners multiply the marketing capabilities of local tourist-development councils. Without Visit Florida, Citrus County, as well as other counties, would be hard-pressed to equal the positive economic impact afforded by Visit Florida’s marketing power.
The substitution of the past quarter of a century’s win-win funding formula for one that will result in the loss of approximately $100 million in private investment not only would have a damaging effect on local tourism economies, but also makes no sense whatsoever.
In past legislative sessions, the Senate has stood firm against House efforts to scuttle Visit Florida and is urged to do so again. For as a common expression reminds, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”