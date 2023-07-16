Boat ramp fees were implemented beginning in January 2022 for four of the 15 boat ramps in Citrus County. The rationale was and is to collect funds in order to provide maintenance and improvements to the county’s ramps – maintenance that is sorely needed at some of the locations.
As it happens, there were speed bumps when the program was put into effect. Boaters paid a daily $10 fee pretty much electronically through a vendor app on their phone, or by calling a number made available at the ramp. What was missing was human contact – a void that produced dozens of emails to the Chronicle about this and other issues with the boat ramp fee system.
A lonely voice in the Chronicle’s “Sound Off” section stated the “system works great.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Fresh grumblings appeared the next day.
The county worked on this gravelly pit and things tended to smooth out, and other issues took Front Page attention.
A recent Letter to the Editor in the July 2nd edition, however, brought attention back to the dock. The letter discussed the boat ramp fees and its history. The writer noted that the daily $10 fee or the $25 annual pass for county residents – $75 for non-county residents – was reasonable. Especially considering that many private launch sites were charging $20 a day or more.
But the author also noted that the county still hasn’t announced any projects for boat ramp maintenance or improvements. One county commissioner, Jeff Kinnard, mentioned several possible uses for the funds back in February, but there has been no concrete poured yet in terms of making the public aware of where the money is going.
The Chronicle knows there are numerous issues in the county. Yet the writer fairly questioned where’s the plan? It’s been 18 months since the boat ramp fee system was implemented. As Clara Peller yelled out, “Where’s the Beef?” That was good marketing, and it would be good marketing if the county developed a communications model to disseminate information to the public.