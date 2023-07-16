Boat ramp fees were implemented beginning in January 2022 for four of the 15 boat ramps in Citrus County. The rationale was and is to collect funds in order to provide maintenance and improvements to the county’s ramps – maintenance that is sorely needed at some of the locations.

As it happens, there were speed bumps when the program was put into effect. Boaters paid a daily $10 fee pretty much electronically through a vendor app on their phone, or by calling a number made available at the ramp. What was missing was human contact – a void that produced dozens of emails to the Chronicle about this and other issues with the boat ramp fee system.

