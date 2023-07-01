It’s almost here! The Fourth of July, the day our nation celebrates our independence from Great Britain. People right here in Citrus will undoubtedly be spending time with family and friends, whether it’s at a group barbecue, hitting the chain of lakes, boating on one of our seven rivers, or enjoying a day out on the Gulf of Mexico to mark this patriotic holiday. As we approach this holiday, we want to make sure that everyone is practicing safety, especially this year.

If you haven’t been paying attention, this year’s celebrations extend beyond the two-day weekend – this year’s holiday is nearly five days for some. From this past Friday afternoon until bedtime Tuesday night, our citizens and visitors will be enjoying everything our county has to offer.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.