It’s almost here! The Fourth of July, the day our nation celebrates our independence from Great Britain. People right here in Citrus will undoubtedly be spending time with family and friends, whether it’s at a group barbecue, hitting the chain of lakes, boating on one of our seven rivers, or enjoying a day out on the Gulf of Mexico to mark this patriotic holiday. As we approach this holiday, we want to make sure that everyone is practicing safety, especially this year.
If you haven’t been paying attention, this year’s celebrations extend beyond the two-day weekend – this year’s holiday is nearly five days for some. From this past Friday afternoon until bedtime Tuesday night, our citizens and visitors will be enjoying everything our county has to offer.
You have been waiting for this weekend … but so has everyone else. If we thought last year was busy, this year is going to surpass that. Did you know, according to AAA, there will be an estimated 2.8 million Floridians on the road this weekend? That’s 87,000 more motorists than last year, which was the busiest year since 2000. With an increase in drivers, we tend to see an increase in distractions. And, as we all know or should know by now, that distracted driving can significantly increase the chance of a motor vehicle crash.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Anything that takes your attention away from driving is a distraction and it’s not just your cell phone. Eating while driving, using a navigation system, and adjusting the radio are all common distractions that some motorists fail to realize are dangerous behaviors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that distracted driving claimed 3,522 lives nationwide in 2021. Let’s avoid this very risky behavior during our holiday celebrations.
Another risky behavior to avoid is speeding. We all know that speeding endangers everyone on the road, yet we still have motorists that fail to abide by the posted speed limit signs. Yes, juggling life and a busy schedule can be frustrating – especially during a holiday celebration – however, we can’t save a significant amount of time just by getting to our destination faster. In fact, we can lose a significant amount of time – our life – by doing so. Speed limits are put in place to protect motorists. Taking a look at the safety facts from the NHTSA, there were 12,330 speeding-related deaths in 2021.
Aside from this bleak consequence, speeding is a violation of the law and can come with some heavy fines. Speeding fines for 20 mph over are $256, and $456 in a construction zone. Fines for seatbelt violations are $113, texting and driving $116, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle $136, running a red light $264, and the list goes on, up to a suspended driver’s license and even an arrest.
Our goal at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is to make Citrus County the safest county in the state and it’s not just a slogan. Our Motors and Traffic Unit deputies will be out patrolling our roadways during this Independence Day celebration looking for violators – including those who choose to drive impaired. If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Get a designated driver. I’d also like to echo this for the folks venturing out on our various beautiful waterways. If you’re going to drink on the boat, designate someone else to be the captain. Our remarkable Marine Unit deputies, alongside our state and federal partners, will also be out to ensure our citizens are safe, even on the water.
Our regularly busy waterways will be even busier with visitors. A good Independence Day holiday weekend is an opportunity to take advantage of the Florida sunshine and some fireworks. Unfortunately, with that often comes those individuals who tend to celebrate irresponsibly. In 2022, FWC arrested 93 vessel operators for boating under the influence (BUI) over just the July 4th holiday weekend. Overall, 507 BUI-related citations were issued throughout 2022. A person operating a boat with a blood alcohol level (BAC) of .08 is considered impaired. If kids under 18 are on the boat, someone gets injured, or a BAC is .15 or greater, penalties are enhanced. The average cost of a BUI or DUI is over $12,000 for a first offense. If you are planning on drinking, plan on having a designated driver – the risk is never worth it.
We want everyone who lives and visits Citrus County to go home safe at the end of the day. We need YOUR help to make sure that happens. Happy Independence Day!
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.