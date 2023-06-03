Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature are at it again.
Over the past year, the governing authorities in the state have taken broad strokes to put education in the center of our ever-strengthening political maelstrom. For DeSantis’s part, it makes sense as he careens toward an outright war with former president and current 2024 GOP contender Donald Trump. He needs more than a war on Disney to propel him to the White House.
I just don’t think turning our schools into political epicenters is the way to do it.
The latest move, HB 411, which was signed into law last week, removes the requirement that school board candidates be residents of the districts they wish to represent at the time they qualify to run. Instead, candidates do not need to be residents of any particular district until the day they take office.
That’s not a minor detail.
That’s a really big deal.
It means that any resident of Florida can live anywhere in the state and run for school board in Citrus County. They only have to become residents in the district they represent on the day they take office.
If we’re being honest, we have to admit that this makes absolutely no sense.
Someone in Miami, for example, who knows nothing about Citrus County, can run for school board here without ever setting foot inside the county borders.
One could argue that certainly that person could never win; that voters would never elect an absolute stranger who doesn’t even live inside the county. But that’s putting a lot of trust in an electorate that is increasingly swayed about elections by social media rather than by town halls and political forums. Name recognition and political backing by big party leaders plays a more influential role than we ever thought imaginable.
This latest move to reinvent the way our schools are run is political opportunism at its finest. Republicans who vaulted the bill to the governor’s desk suggest that this brings school board races in line with other elected positions; that this is a measure that aims at consistency in local offices. It’s the same logic we see in the attempts to make school board races partisan.
This is how other local positions are elected. Ergo, school boards should get in line.
What backers of this law fail to realize is that school boards having a different set of election standards isn’t a bad thing. It’s actually a good thing. It sets aside our education system as something that shouldn’t be toyed with by aspiring politicians. It isn’t a stepping stone to higher office or a launching point for party bosses to judge a candidate’s political potential.
That doesn’t mean citizens shouldn’t vote to put them there. School board members should be elected positions. But just because they are elected does not mean that they should be subject to the same circus that we sustain in other elected offices.
By school board races being nonpartisan and requiring candidates to live in the district they hope to represent, we make a statement that says education will always be a local issue. It solidifies the basic foundation of public education that says everyone deserves an education and the people who live in our community, who have invested their lives here, who know and understand its nuanced history and idiosyncrasies are the best suited to make decisions for our kids.
School board members are effective when they know and live in the communities they serve. Our kids deserve schools that put them first and that fight for the very best that we can give them. Abolishing residency requirements is just one more way that we are telling our future generations that winning our divisive political battles is more important than their education.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
