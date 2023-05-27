Anyone who met Archie Dabney left with a story to tell about him.
That’s the kind of man he was: unforgettable. But it wasn’t just that he was likely to be the tallest guy in the room or that he had a smile that absolutely lit up the place. It was that when you met Archie Dabney, as unforgettable as he was, you left with the impression that you were unforgettable, too.
I first knew Archie Dabney as my principal at Citrus Springs Elementary School (CSES). I was a kindergartner the first time I met him. He stood in the front hallway of the school, doors flung wide-open, greeting all the kids as they walked in the door. He placed himself strategically by the cross-section of the hallway that led to the bus ramp. That way he saw everyone.
He made sure he said “Good morning” to every single kid.
If you had been at CSES before or if you had older siblings that had passed through the school, he already knew your name. And he made sure to call it out as you walked past. If you were new, this would be the last time you ever felt that way, at least if he had anything to do with it. He quietly and gently would get down on your level, introduce himself, and somehow lock away your name in his steel vault of a memory.
The next day, you weren’t the new kid anymore. You belonged there. You were one of “his kids.” And you would never be forgotten.
When you live in a smaller place, you have the joy of actually knowing the people who spend their lives making it better than it was when they found it. Archie Dabney was a titan in that field.
I only knew him toward the end of his career. So he was never “Coach” to me, but I know his history. Archie Dabney, in his gentle and often understated ways, was a barrier-breaker. By the time I had the honor of meeting him, he was already legendary. And he never gave up that mantle.
For the kids at Citrus Springs Elementary, he was our superhero and our defender. He knew that for kids to learn they needed to feel safe and loved. And we all felt that under his care. If that isn’t legendary, I don’t know what is.
When I was in the fourth grade, he announced his retirement. I was devastated. I could not fathom what going to school without him in my corner could even look like. Of course, it turned out just fine, but you couldn’t have convinced my fourth grade self that it would be okay. As far as I was concerned, my fifth grade year would end in ruins.
We had an assembly and we all piled into the cafeteria. He stood on the stage and officially told us that he would not be returning as our principal the following year. There were tears – from students, faculty, and staff alike. But he reassured us that he was leaving us in capable hands and that no matter where he was, we would always be his kids.
Every one of us believed it. And he never broke that promise.
At the end of the assembly, Mr. Dabney sat down in a folding chair in the middle of the stage and told us that he wanted to leave us with something that was incredibly important to him. He wanted to sing us a song.
To this day, I can see him sitting there with his eyes closed, sweetly singing a cappella, an old spiritual.
It seems fitting that I close this eulogy of sorts with those same words:
Steal away, steal away home,
I ain’t got long to stay here.”
You’re home, Mr. Dabney. You touched more lives than you could possibly imagine. Citrus County is a better place because you were in it and we are all better people for having known you. Thank you for spending your life for others. Your legacy will never die.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
