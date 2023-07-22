Our next two sessions of our Citizens’ Academy are quickly approaching, and spots are filling up fast – but it’s not too late to sign up! If you want an inside look at the inner workings of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), this is the perfect opportunity for you. We will be starting our fall Citizens’ Academy classes on Aug. 3 with two sessions to choose from – afternoon (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) and evening (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.), with classes meeting once a week, every Thursday.
More than 2,500 community members have completed our Citizens’ Academy – several citizens have attended more than once! These two upcoming sessions will mark our 139th and 140th classes. So – what all does Citizens’ Academy entail?
Throughout these 12 weeks, you will have the opportunity to experience educational presentations and demonstrations from over 25 teams in various divisions and departments of CCSO. During these presentations, you will be able to ask CCSO professionals questions you have about their career, hear some interesting stories about their experiences, and so much more. We are excited to offer this program to our citizens, allowing us to further connect with you and give you an interactive, informative look at how CCSO operates. From learning how we collect and preserve evidence to how we consistently patrol our community, there is something for everyone. During one class, you will have the opportunity to visit our aviation hangar and meet members of our specialty units, such as SWAT and Underwater Rescue Team. These teams will be showing their various vehicles and equipment, so be prepared for an exciting day! Plus – at the end of it all, experience law enforcement first-hand and go on a ride-along with one of our deputies!
Some of the topics covered during this course include:
Specialty Units.
Criminal Investigations.
Intelligence Analysis.
Patrol.
Emergency Management.
Crime Prevention.
Senior Services.
To sign up for our Citizens’ Academy, visit our website at sheriffcitrus.org and click “Sign Up For Citizens’ Academy” under the “How Do I” tab. This program is free and an exciting experience whether you are looking for a career in law enforcement or you are simply interested in learning more about your local law enforcement agency. I look forward to meeting you!
