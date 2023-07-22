Our next two sessions of our Citizens’ Academy are quickly approaching, and spots are filling up fast – but it’s not too late to sign up! If you want an inside look at the inner workings of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), this is the perfect opportunity for you. We will be starting our fall Citizens’ Academy classes on Aug. 3 with two sessions to choose from – afternoon (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) and evening (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.), with classes meeting once a week, every Thursday.

citizens Academy

K-9 officers provide a demonstration for a past class of the Citizens Academy.

