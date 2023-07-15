At CCSO, education is important to us, and knowledge is meant to be shared! The Sheriff’s Office offers a Speaker’s Bureau, where knowledgeable professionals in our agency attend your community events, speaking engagements, and other occasions to share information with you!

There is a full list of topics on our website www.sheriffcitrus.org, but to give you an idea, some of the topics offered include: General Agency Overview; Frauds and Identity Theft; Internet Safety; Mental Health; Career Opportunities; Boating Safety; Senior Services; and Specialty Teams!

