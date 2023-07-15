At CCSO, education is important to us, and knowledge is meant to be shared! The Sheriff’s Office offers a Speaker’s Bureau, where knowledgeable professionals in our agency attend your community events, speaking engagements, and other occasions to share information with you!
There is a full list of topics on our website www.sheriffcitrus.org, but to give you an idea, some of the topics offered include: General Agency Overview; Frauds and Identity Theft; Internet Safety; Mental Health; Career Opportunities; Boating Safety; Senior Services; and Specialty Teams!
Some demonstrations are available as well. Our Forensics Unit is among one of our groups that have a variety of visuals they can bring out for children and adults alike, to learn about and enjoy. Recently, they were asked to present at the I.M.P.A.C.T. Counseling summer camp, where one of our Crime Scene Specialists brought out a ceramic tile and showed the audience how they use black powder for fingerprint processing in the field. That group also learned about tests that could be conducted while on scene to check for blood samples and even learned about how we lift foot or tire prints.
We present to all age groups and can tailor the presentation to fit the needs of the audience. An example of this is internet safety. With members of our youth, our detectives focus on topics such as don’t add or talk to strangers on social media, whereas with adults, they speak about the signs to watch out for or steps to take in order to protect their children from online predators.
Speaker requests are offered as staffing and schedule availability permit. While we will do our best to meet our community’s requests, we encourage a two-week advance notice and prefer groups of 15 or more in attendance when requesting a speaker.
Please have a specified date and time for your event, and to help us assist you, please provide two or three options for preferred dates. You can submit a request for a speaker online by visiting our website and clicking on the “Request a Speaker/Demo” menu option under the “How Do I” tab.
For more information, or if you have questions, contact CCSO’s Community Relations team at 352-726-4488. We look forward to speaking with you at your next community gathering!
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
