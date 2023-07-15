Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.