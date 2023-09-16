These are momentous times for Citrus County. We have entered a time of economic vitality not seen since before the Great Recession 15 years ago. This presents us with a lot of great opportunities, but also some peril.
In our community-based strategic planning process, we have heard loud and clear the anxiety that growth causes for many in our communities. Overwhelmingly, residents tell us we need to protect our priceless natural treasures – especially our springs, rivers and lakes. Whether you grew up here or came from somewhere else, we are all struck by the stunning natural beauty of this place we love. Citrus County really is the heart of the Nature Coast.
All of us are filled with gratitude and hope when we see how eel grass restoration projects are renewing Kings Bay and the Homosassa River. The results are truly spectacular. Our focus is to sustain positive change like this by improving the overall health of our truly remarkable spring-fed rivers and lakes long-term.
How do we do that? For Citrus County, it is a two-pronged approach. We are focused on what comes out of our aquifer and what goes into it.
First, re-using water without needing to pump out more protects our aquifer, which ultimately protects our springs and rivers. Our new Southwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility (SWRWRF), which is just over three miles from the headsprings of the Chassahowitzka River, replaces an aging and inefficient treatment plant in Sugarmill Woods. It provides safe, treated, reclaimed water that can be used for things like irrigation. Soon, the two Homosassa golf courses will be reusing water from the SWRWRF for irrigation.
Second, we are focusing on what goes into our aquifer. The majority of Citrus County is within the spring-shed of either the Kings Bay/Crystal River springs or the Homosassa/Chassahowitzka springs. Since there is no significant confining layer in the geology of Citrus County, whatever gets discharged into the ground makes its way into the underlying aquifer.
Did you know that about 40 percent of the excess nutrient load of nitrogen that promotes algae growth in our waterways comes from leaching and leaking septic tanks? It is the single largest source of pollution in our waterways. For this reason, the State of Florida (as part of the Florida Springs and Aquifer Protection Act) developed a Basin Management Action Plan (BMAP), which calls for Citrus County to connect our most heavily populated areas to sewer lines that send waste to treatment facilities.
This month, work begins on the latest septic-to-sewer project in Cambridge Greens in Citrus Hills. Located on the crest of the Central Ridge, Cambridge Greens is within the priority focus area for the Kings Bay and Crystal River spring-shed. This neighborhood was chosen because of a high density of septic systems and its location near an existing sewer line.
When this project is finished in 2025, it and other projects underway will reduce nutrient loads in our waterways while also supplying more reclaimed water for things like watering landscapes. It is a win-win for our waterways.
Infrastructure projects like these have a positive impact on a large scale, but there are simpler things we each can do right now to have a positive impact on the health of our aquifer.
One such common-sense solution is installing automatic sprinkler systems for lawns and gardens. Does your sprinkler controller know when it’s raining? Using sprinklers during a downpour is an unnecessary use of precious water from our aquifer. Installing an EPA-certified WaterSense irrigation controller can help save this precious lifeblood for our bays, rivers, and lakes. If you are a Citrus County Utilities water customer, we will even give you a $100 rebate for making the switch.
Working together in big ways and small, we will bring positive change to our waterways in this place we are so blessed to call home and ensure that Citrus County remains Florida’s Nature Coast.
Steve Howard is the County Administrator for Citrus County.
