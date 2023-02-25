Sadly, our nation is plagued by many unsolved homicide and missing person’s cases in an open status pending additional evidence or information. To help combat the number of unsolved cases in Florida, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) formed a Cold Case Advisory Commission (CCAC) to assist any Florida law enforcement agency with closing an open investigation. I am humbled to serve as the chairman on the CCAC, having been selected by the past three presidents of the FSA. Our current Vice Chairs are Sheriff Paul Blackman and Sheriff Bob Johnson.

This committee has already become an invaluable asset, not only to law enforcement, but to Floridians from all over the state, helping to uncover crucial pieces of the puzzle in multiple cases since being created in 2015 – including a 1981 killing from Hernando County, which was solved last year.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.