Sadly, our nation is plagued by many unsolved homicide and missing person’s cases in an open status pending additional evidence or information. To help combat the number of unsolved cases in Florida, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) formed a Cold Case Advisory Commission (CCAC) to assist any Florida law enforcement agency with closing an open investigation. I am humbled to serve as the chairman on the CCAC, having been selected by the past three presidents of the FSA. Our current Vice Chairs are Sheriff Paul Blackman and Sheriff Bob Johnson.
This committee has already become an invaluable asset, not only to law enforcement, but to Floridians from all over the state, helping to uncover crucial pieces of the puzzle in multiple cases since being created in 2015 – including a 1981 killing from Hernando County, which was solved last year.
The CCAC does not solve homicide cases; the Sheriffs’ Offices and Police Departments do that. The commission does however provide professional consultations and subject matter experts to assist them in their efforts. Thanks to CCAC and similar organizations in America, field advancements, training, and modern technology, many missing persons incidents and cases long considered cold are resolved each year.
As we know, due to new cases occurring, cold cases are sometimes set aside to work the current cases, and on occasion over the years leads go cold, victims move, and laboratory methods improve. So, the commission works to provide aid to shine a new light on these investigations because the victims and their families deserve every resource available to find justice.
In addition to three sheriffs, the CCAC comprises a state attorney, a medical examiner, and representatives from the Attorney General’s Office and Statewide Prosecutor, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials, Department of Corrections professionals, a DNA scientist, a forensic anthropologist, a citizen representative, crime scene technicians, and seven highly experienced homicide investigators.
This past week, the committee held a two-day symposium where we trained and discussed various topics such as the Mike Williams cold homicide case study, a case which was solved after 17 years; crime scene technology practices; case updates from previously presented investigations; and review some of the 80 cases we are actively working on.
Different sheriff’s offices host our meetings at venues around the state. Last September, the Osceola Sheriff’s Office hosted the two-day symposium. The commission is currently studying one of the agency’s cases – the shooting death of Cornell Clark in Kissimmee in May 2020.
Although we only meet twice a year at this time – unless I, as the committee chair, was to call another meeting – each agency is constantly working to utilize new information to reunite the facts back to cases and family members awaiting answers.
I recently sat down with Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle, who is a member of the CCAC, to raise public awareness of the CCAC and its importance. The full interview is available to the public via the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s (CCSO) YouTube page and social media platforms.
Dr. Kimmerle works in a laboratory that provides an array of services to law enforcement and medical agencies around the state helping with long-term missing and unidentified remains. Her work is important because sometimes there are families, many not even from Florida, who are looking for closure and other times the remains could be unidentifiable because they had not been reported as missing.
We have over 120 million tourists that visit Florida each year. When someone goes missing while traveling, it can be especially challenging to locate information related to the case because families often can’t tell you what they were wearing, where they stopped at, or where they went missing at. They could be left unsolved for a very long time.
This is why Florida’s sheriffs foster partnerships with agencies around the state and why having these meetings are so important. Together, we have a chance to help provide that closure.
If at any time you have questions about a cold case, please reach out to your respective local law enforcement agency to get those questions answered. As always, if you have information that could help in an investigation, please call in to your local non-emergency line. Ours for CCSO is 352-249-2790.
For more information on the CCAC and a wide array of details about all the great work Sheriffs of Florida are doing to protect you and your families and the future of the great Sunshine State, please navigate to FSA’s website at flsheriffs.org.
Mike Prendergast is the Sheriff of Citrus County.
