As the weather warms up, more and more visitors are making their way into Citrus County, causing traffic to heavily increase. Unfortunately, more cars on the road means more chances of accidents occurring. Regardless of the warm weather, our county always seems to be busy no matter what – especially the roadways. There’s always something going on in Citrus; scallop season, festivals, and visitors from up north are only a fraction of why traffic can get so congested. Whether there’s bumper-to-bumper traffic or the roads are clear, our deputies are constantly out patrolling to keep our motorists safe. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has a dedicated team, our Traffic and Motor Unit, which specializes in traffic enforcement. This includes looking for violations such as speeding, sign violations, and reckless driving, all of which happen far too frequently.

The CCSO deputies on this team are committed to providing excellence in public safety – NOT to make money off of a traffic ticket according to a popular misconception. In reality, we are giving these tickets as a last resource to STOP speeding and other traffic offenses or bad driving habits. As much as we reiterate the dangers of speeding, it is still a serious problem in Citrus County and all around the nation. I want to ensure our citizens are aware that we aren’t trying to make a quick dollar – we want to save a life. Speeding is the leading cause of traffic fatalities and our deputies are exhaustively trying to drastically reduce this statistic, and if giving a ticket is what it takes to make motorists think twice before speeding, we will give them out left and right. Our goal is to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities – not meet a “quota” that many think we have.

