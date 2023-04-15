As the weather warms up, more and more visitors are making their way into Citrus County, causing traffic to heavily increase. Unfortunately, more cars on the road means more chances of accidents occurring. Regardless of the warm weather, our county always seems to be busy no matter what – especially the roadways. There’s always something going on in Citrus; scallop season, festivals, and visitors from up north are only a fraction of why traffic can get so congested. Whether there’s bumper-to-bumper traffic or the roads are clear, our deputies are constantly out patrolling to keep our motorists safe. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has a dedicated team, our Traffic and Motor Unit, which specializes in traffic enforcement. This includes looking for violations such as speeding, sign violations, and reckless driving, all of which happen far too frequently.
The CCSO deputies on this team are committed to providing excellence in public safety – NOT to make money off of a traffic ticket according to a popular misconception. In reality, we are giving these tickets as a last resource to STOP speeding and other traffic offenses or bad driving habits. As much as we reiterate the dangers of speeding, it is still a serious problem in Citrus County and all around the nation. I want to ensure our citizens are aware that we aren’t trying to make a quick dollar – we want to save a life. Speeding is the leading cause of traffic fatalities and our deputies are exhaustively trying to drastically reduce this statistic, and if giving a ticket is what it takes to make motorists think twice before speeding, we will give them out left and right. Our goal is to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities – not meet a “quota” that many think we have.
We are focusing on education and enforcing our traffic laws as the county continually grows. Citrus has been experiencing a massive influx of people moving to this county and our roads cannot keep up. From the expressway being extended, to all of the construction on Highway 19, it is crucial to remember to follow the speed limit and stay safe behind the wheel. Although I know this construction seems never-ending and is extremely frustrating to our drivers, we must still obey traffic laws. As we are taking a proactive approach to traffic enforcement, the presence of law enforcement has increased and the leniency of our deputies has decreased – we NEED drivers to be following the law, even if it means writing them a ticket. Driving safe is important not only for our deputies’ safety, but for yours and everyone around you. When an individual gets pulled over for committing a traffic violation, our deputies risk their safety the second they step out of the vehicle. Don’t add to this danger – if you see emergency lights or hazard lights up ahead, MOVE OVER, it’s the law. If you cannot move over a lane, slow down to 20 MPH less than the posted speed limit and proceed with extra caution.
You may not always see us out patrolling, but I can assure you that our team is out 24/7, 365 days a year, ensuring Citrus County is the safest community for our citizens. In 2022 alone, our team conducted thousands of traffic stops, ultimately resulting in the issuance of 10,150 written warnings and 13,865 uniform traffic citations. I hope that each and every one of these written warnings and citations instilled just how dangerous speeding and other traffic violations, such as running a red light or driving distracted, are to our community.
Citrus, please help us keep your fellow citizens safe … slow down and follow the law. You could be saving a life.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
